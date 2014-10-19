Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

VIRGIN WAITS BEFORE SEEKING ITS MONEY Days after a rival bank was forced to cancel its stock market flotation, Virgin Money IPO-VMH.L has delayed its own 2 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) listing because of the recent collapse in equities worldwide. The lender said that it planned to price its shares "as soon as constructive market conditions allow", but it would not complete a listing by the end of this month. (thetim.es/1sZRUH4) HEDGE FUNDS TO SNAP UP TESCO'S ASIA ASSETS Some of the world's largest private equity groups are planning to make offers for Tesco's 9 billion pound Asian business as the ailing supermarket group prepares to publish its delayed results next week. (thetim.es/1yPQ5jy)

The Guardian

BARROSO WARNS CAMERON THAT ARBITRARY MIGRATION CAP WOULD BREACH EU LAW UK Prime Minister David Cameron has suffered a blow to his EU reform plans after the outgoing president of the European commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, said an arbitrary cap on free movement within the EU would be incompatible with European law. (bit.ly/1yPTIGc) WATCHDOG TO PURSUE INQUIRY INTO SEX STING AGAINST MP BROOKS NEWMARK

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) is to continue to investigate the Sunday Mirror for the sex sting carried out against MP Brooks Newmark even though the complaint against the newspaper has been dropped. This will be the first time that a press regulator has continued to investigate a complaint in the absence of a complainant. It follows new rules by the industry in the wake of the Leveson inquiry into the failures of newspaper publishers that followed the phone-hacking scandal. (bit.ly/1t3f1Sd)

The Telegraph

PRUDENTIAL BACKS 1 BLN STG TIDAL POWER PROJECT Prudential Plc is poised to become the key investor in a 1 billion pound tidal power station, securing the future of the infrastructure project. The FTSE 100 insurer, through its investment arm M&G, is to inject up to 100 million pounds in the Swansea Bay Tidal power station. The insurer will be the cornerstone investor in the project, which is scheduled to open in 2018. The backing from Prudential means the project is now likely to get the go ahead. (bit.ly/1nuphRN)

DELTA: AIRLINES WILL ALWAYS FIGHT FOR SPACE AT HEATHROW OVER GATWICK Delta Air Lines Inc, the US airlines giant, has warned that global carriers will continue to fight for space at Heathrow, even if Gatwick is selected for expansion. The carrier, which owns a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic , said any solution to Britain's looming aviation capacity crunch must involve some expansion at Heathrow because the business traveller market surrounding the west London hub is too valuable to surrender. (bit.ly/1rm1Jdc)

Sky News

BRITISH FIRMS CONSIDER PAYING FOR EGG FREEZING British companies have said they would consider following Apple Inc and Facebook Inc's lead by paying for female staff to freeze their eggs. This week one of Europe's largest fertility clinics is opening on the edge of the city of London. (bit.ly/1wqyOei)

