Oct 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times JAGUAR LAND ROVER SAYS DRIVE INTO CHINA WON'T HIT BRITISH JOBS Jaguar Land Rover will build both its most successful Range Rover and its bestselling Jaguar model in China but the British car giant has reassured that production will not be diverted from Merseyside and the West Midlands. (thetim.es/1x5Px4K)

TESCO TAKES A BATTERING FROM CHANGE IN SHOPPING TASTES The woes of crisis-stricken Tesco Plc have deepened with new figures suggesting that shoppers are shunning the supermarket chain in ever greater numbers in favour of rivals such as Waitrose, Asda, Aldi and Lidl. (thetim.es/1wmEUdI)

ABBVIE CHIEF RAGES OVER SCUPPERING OF SHIRE DEAL Richard Gonzalez, chief executive of AbbVie Inc launched a withering attack on the US Treasury last night as he confirmed that the merger with Shire Plc, a UK bio-pharmaceutical group, had been officially terminated. (thetim.es/ZFaMPO)

The Guardian WHISTLEBLOWER ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND ESCAPES LIBOR FINE Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has escaped 115 million pound ($185.24 million) of fines for alerting the European commission's competition watchdog to two attempts to fix the prices of key interest rates. (bit.ly/1s4nVZl) ASOS DISMISSES AMAZON TAKEOVER TALK Asos Plc Chief Nick Robertson has swept aside rumours that the online fashion retailer is about to be swallowed by Amazon Inc, declaring the internet company was not his "dream partner". (bit.ly/1x5W1k1)

The Telegraph

HSBC ATTACKS 'RETROGRADE' EU BONUS CAP Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc, has attacked the "retrograde" bonus cap enforced by the European Union and said that continuing restrictions on banker pay are making it difficult to compete with other industries. (bit.ly/10jQDQF) FRANK TIMIS READY TO RESCUE LONDON MINING Frank Timis, the chairman of African Minerals Ltd, is close to securing a deal to buy London Mining's operations in Sierra Leone out of administration. Last week London Mining toppled into administration after failing to find a buyer for the business as it struggled with debts following a slump in iron ore prices. (bit.ly/1t9rFPL)

The Independent CHRISTOPHE DE MARGERIE DEAD: CEO OF OIL FIRM TOTAL DIES IN PLANE CRASH WITH 'DRUNK' SNOW PLOUGH DRIVER

Christophe de Margerie, head of oil firm Total, was killed in a collision between a private jet and a snow plough operated by a 'drunk driver' in Moscow last night. Christophe de Margerie was the only passenger on-board with three French crew members, all of whom died as the Dassault Falcon plane was about to take-off for from Vnukovo international airport.(ind.pn/1wsRKJw) (1 US dollar = 0.6208 British pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)