The Times

UBER FACES DRIVER MUTINY OVER PAY

A group of drivers, styled the Uber Drivers Network, held protests two weeks ago against Uber in several cities, including London, and briefly went on strike. Uber is now guaranteeing earnings of 3,500 pounds (5,559.75 US dollar) per month to those who work about 50 hours a week and accept more than 85 percent of jobs, which equates to 42,000 pounds a year. The earnings are before any petrol and other car-related costs the drivers incur.

STORES CUT PETROL PRICES AFTER TREASURY WARNING

Britain's biggest petrol retailers cut prices on Sunday after the government warned that they would be monitored to ensure that benefits of falling oil prices were passed on to motorists.

The Guardian

OSBORNE CRITICISED FOR CLAIMS OVER EU 1.7 BLN POUND BILL

UK Chancellor George Osborne's claim that he had halved the 1.7 billion pound (2.70 billion US dollar) bill that Britain owed the EU was challenged by the European Commission saying that the UK has long enjoyed a system of budgetary rebates, so a discount on the controversial surcharge was always going to be applied.

TESCO HOPES SPARKLY TV AD WILL LIGHT UP ITS FESTIVE FORTUNES

UK's biggest retailer Tesco has pinned high hopes on its Christmas advert, which debuts on the finale of Downtown Abbey on ITV, aiming to attract holiday shoppers. Tesco will join other UK companies in spending as much as 1.5 bln pounds on advertising campaigns, which will see social media targeted heavily as well as TV and print.

The Telegraph

TESCO LOSES TOP SPOT IN ENTERTAINMENT SALES TO AMAZON

According to retail data provider Kantar Worldpanel, Tesco's share of the multibillion-pound entertainment market plunged from 20.6 pct between June and Sept 2013 to 15.1 pct in the same period this year. In a further setback, Tesco surrendered the number one spot to U.S. retail juggernaut Amazon, which saw its share leap from 17.6 pct to 22.5 pct year-on-year, as customers continue to buy more items online.

SAINSBURY'S TO CUT STORES AND DIVIDEND

J Sainsbury is to scrap a giant programme of store openings and slash its dividend, as part of a dramatic overhaul drawn up to fight falling sales. The supermarket giant will this week unveil the results of a strategic review, which is expected to reveal that Sainsbury's is reining in costs in an effort to save cash and shore up its balance sheet.

Sky News

ARCULUS TO CHAIR LOBBYING GROUP ENERGY UK

Sir David Arculus may replace Lord Spicer as the chairman of energy sector's main lobbying group Energy UK, just months before a general election campaign in which the industry will come under fire from across the political spectrum. His appointment is understood to have been approved at a board meeting of the industry body last Thursday, and could be announced as soon as this week.

ROYAL MAIL IN STAND-OFF OVER MPS' INQUIRY

Royal Mail has been secretly resisting pressure from MPs for it to appear alongside rival postal operators as part of a new probe into competition in the industry. Royal Mail made representations to the Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) Select Committee requesting that it should not be forced to give evidence during the same session as Whistl and UK Mail. (bit.ly/1xcXdU5)

The Independent

QATAR BID FOR CANARY WHARF REJECTED

Songbird Estates, the owners of Canary Wharf, have "unanimously" rejected a takeover bid from Qatar, saying it undervalues the company. Qatar already owns a 28.6 percent stake in Songbird but the joint venture's opening 295p a share pitch was immediately dismissed by the Songbird board and the City.

