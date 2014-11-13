Nov 13 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
* U.S. regulator attacks 'weak' forex fines
New York's leading financial regulator has warned that a
$4.3 billion settlement with six banks over the rigging of
foreign exchange markets was "too weak" and attacked the
arrangement for allowing big companies to escape proper
scrutiny. (thetim.es/1xiI464)
* Sainsbury's scraps new stores after profits fall
Fickle shopping habits and falling food prices have prompted
J Sainsbury Plc to abandon construction of dozens of
new supermarkets, resulting in a huge write-off on property
values that sent the company crashing into the red. (thetim.es/1pSNgvj)
The Guardian
* Amazon to begin testing same-day delivery drones in
Cambridge
Amazon.com Inc is planning to test drones in
Cambridge, England, as the battle to offer consumers same-day
deliveries heats up. The U.S. company announced with
considerable fanfare late last year that it was considering
using drones as a way of dramatically reducing the time it takes
to deliver orders to customers. (thetim.es/1pSNgvj)
* Interest rates may be held until late 2015 as inflation
likely to fall below 1 percent
The Bank of England has signalled that interest rates could
remain on hold until next autumn as inflation is likely to fall
below 1 percent in early 2015. Plunging commodity prices and
weak wage growth against a sluggish backdrop for global growth
have triggered a drastic change of view on the outlook for
inflation. (bit.ly/110MVuZ)
The Telegraph
* Saudi oil minister says falling oil price is 'purely
business'
Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali Naimi has finally broken his
silence on falling oil prices declaring it's "purely business"
and that recent declines are not a scheme engineered by the
kingdom to either bankrupt Russia or shut down the U.S. shale
industry. (bit.ly/14fj5od)
* G4S shares knocked by elaborate hoax regarding company's
finances
Shares in G4S Plc were hit after the security
services company was targeted by a hoax on the same day that it
issued an encouraging trading update. A fraudulent statement was
emailed to journalists suggesting that the FTSE 100 company had
discovered errors in its accounts and that they would be
restated. (bit.ly/1xzcJe4)
Sky News
* Buyout firm Carlyle eyes 500 mln pounds Serco firesale
Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm, is among
a pack of predators stalking a package of businesses being put
up for sale by Serco Group Plc, the struggling
outsourcing group. (bit.ly/1tHK0xK)
* Colluding traders called themselves 'A-Team'
Traders who colluded among themselves to fix foreign
exchange markets used chat rooms to communicate and referred to
themselves as the "A-team," an 18-month investigation has
revealed. The investigation, carried out by the Financial
Conduct Authority in the UK and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission in the United States, found bank employees formed
groups which shared information about client activity in breach
of market rules. (bit.ly/11jdBI0)
The Independent
* Unpaid internships cost graduates '926 pounds a month'
Graduates are struggling to get on the career ladder because
they cannot afford to work for free, research suggests. Almost a
third of young people who have recently left university are
working as unpaid interns in a bid to improve their job
prospects - but many are losing out because the average
placement requires them to stump up around 5,000 pound ($7,885).
(ind.pn/1EBI6qJ)
* Spotify hits back at Taylor Swift: Streaming site has paid
$2 bln royalties to artists
Responding to Taylor Swift's decision to pull her entire
back catalogue from Spotify for "taking the word 'music' out of
the music industry," the streaming service has made an
impassioned defence of its business model revealing it has paid
$2 billion to artists since it launched. (ind.pn/14fnU0Y)
