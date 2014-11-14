Nov 14 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* British American Tobacco fined for oversupplying
cigarettes to Belgium
British American Tobacco Plc has been fined by HM
Revenue & Customs for oversupplying cigarettes into Belgium
which can be smuggled back into the UK. The fine from the taxman
follows pressure from politicians who have complained HMRC has
been too soft on tobacco companies. (thetim.es/1wYGIMx)
* Eurostar upgrade on fast track to reach Amsterdam and
Germany
Eurostar has unveiled its biggest upgrade in 20 years of
running high-speed trains under the Channel between London and
Paris with the presentation at St Pancras International of its
e320 German-built trains. (thetim.es/1znp30o)
The Guardian
* Lloyds to cut 1,250 jobs in insurance
Lloyds Banking Group is shedding 1,250 jobs as it
cuts costs and changes the way it sells insurance products in
its branches. The cutbacks - described as devastating news by
union officials - are the latest to take place at the 24 percent
taxpayer-owned bank. (bit.ly/1qFkVUi)
* Standard Chartered boss hails 'constructive' investor
talks
The boss of Standard Chartered Plc ended three days
of crucial talks with investors on Thursday, insisting the
discussions had been "constructive" as he battles to keep his
job at the emerging markets bank. (bit.ly/1xxlHri)
The Telegraph
* BT plans to scrap 2.4 bln pounds Wholesale division
BT is planning to scrap its Wholesale unit and fold
the multi-billion-pound business into Openreach, the monopoly
division that controls Britain's national telecoms
infrastructure, in a move that will concern rivals who already
fear its power. (bit.ly/1xm5o38)
* Asda hits out at price gimmicks by 'desperate' rivals
Asda, the British arm of U.S. supermarket group Wal-Mart
Stores Inc has launched a ferocious attack on its
supermarket rivals, accusing them of being "desperate" and
misleading customers with price gimmicks. (bit.ly/1EAUZzi)
Sky News
* Discounter B&M in talks over Homebase stores
The fast-growing discount chain B&M is in talks
over a multimillion pound bid to take on dozens of Homebase DIY
stores in a move that would underline the changing landscape of
UK retailing. (bit.ly/1sIJr7z)
* Buffett spends $3 bln on Duracell purchase
Berkshire Hathaway Inc investment vehicle is to pay
$3 billion to Procter & Gamble Co for Duracell battery
business. The consumer goods firm, which took control of
Duracell when it bought Gillette in 2005, had previously
announced its intention to slim down. (bit.ly/1yCZA24)
The Independent
* Hasbro 'in talks' to buy Hollywood studio DreamWorks
Animation
Toymaker Hasbro Inc is in talks to buy Hollywood
studio DreamWorks Animation as chief executive Brian
Goldner moves to build up an entertainment arm. (ind.pn/1xTxzTT).
* 'Shell was told to replace pipeline six years before
Nigeria oil spills'
Royal Dutch Shell Plc failed to act on its own
internal advice to replace a 30-year-old pipeline years before
it wreaked havoc on the Niger Delta by rupturing and spilling
thousands of barrels of oil into the area, according to court
documents. (ind.pn/1oSZ5km)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Diane
Craft)