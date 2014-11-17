Nov 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Charities suspected of Muslim extremist links

Dozens of British Muslim charities are being secretly monitored because of concerns that they may be involved in radicalisation and extremism. The Charity Commission has put 55 unnamed groups on a watchlist without their knowledge in the past two years. (thetim.es/1xv0UqV)

Cameron's 650 mln stg foreign aid deal plays straight into hands of Ukip

David Cameron is to hand at least 650 million pounds ($1.02 billion) to help undeveloped countries cope with climate change on the day the Conservatives will fight a crucial by-election battle with Ukip.(thetim.es/11c6Xma) The Guardian

G20 lists 800 measures for economic growth

G20 leaders have approved a package of 800 measures estimated to increase their economic output by 2.1 percent by 2018, if fully implemented. (bit.ly/11bZwLO)

GlaxoSmithKline tops table in effort to get drugs to developing countries

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has once again topped a league table that measures the major pharmaceuticals companies' efforts in enabling people in developing countries to get the drugs they need, while rivals Pfizer Inc and Sanofi PA have slipped down the rankings. (bit.ly/1yKYbq4)

The Telegraph

Collapse of Phones 4U to cost taxpayer 78 mln stg The taxpayer stands to lose 78 million pounds from the controversial demise of Phones 4U, new documents show. The high street retailer owed 69.2 million pounds in VAT and 8.8 million pounds in corporation tax when it collapsed in September, and administrators have warned they are only likely to recover a tiny fraction of the debt. (bit.ly/1vkcQLm)

Belgium new sick man of Europe on debt-trap fears

Belgium is creeping back onto the Eurozone's danger list as economic woes spread deeper into the EMU-core, and a protracted slump poisons debt dynamics. (bit.ly/1y9z3JA)

Sky News

Branson Lures Bain To Virgin Cruises Venture

Bain Capital, one of the world's biggest buyout funds, is to inject hundreds of millions of dollars into a new cruise-line venture founded by Sir Richard Branson. (bit.ly/1xuwSmY)

Paintmaker Farrow & Ball Close To 250 mln stg Sale The premium paintmaker Farrow & Ball Ltd is close to sealing a 250 million pounds-plus sale to the owner of Neiman Marcus , the American department store chain. (bit.ly/1qKDeY4)

The Independent

Germany narrowly escapes recession as IMF warns of risks facing global recovery

Europe's biggest economy avoided recession by the skin of its teeth as the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of "clear risks" to the recovery at the G20 summit in Brisbane. Australia.(ind.pn/1t0ahqT) (1 U.S. dollar = 0.6376 British pound) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)