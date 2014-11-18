Nov. 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Christmas turkeys in bird-flu zone as 6,000 ducks are culled

Farms rearing turkeys for Christmas have been restricted from moving their poultry after the first serious outbreak of bird flu in six years. (thetim.es/1ETwjSN)

Church of England to allow women bishops After the general synod voted to permit their consecration, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said half of the most senior bishoprics in the Church of England could be held by women in 10 years' time. (thetim.es/1A8CULb)

The Guardian MPs' report on tax compliance finds HMRC to be slow to take action HM Revenue and Customs is "unacceptably slow" at taking action against tax avoiders, which in turn is reducing the government's ability to raise revenue, MPs have concluded. (bit.ly/1wQwKJd)

Higher Education Commission challenges funding sustainability The long-term consequences of the government's changes to funding of England's universities have been called into question by an influential think tank. A report by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) out on Tuesday said measures taken by the coalition had put the sector on a long-term footing that was "far from clear" and criticised politicians for failing to address how to safeguard higher education amid "significant and uncertain future liabilities". (bit.ly/11m8Axp)

The Telegraph

Vodafone in talks with Sky to sell Now TV with broadband Vodafone is in talks to join forces with Sky by basing its forthcoming television service on Now TV, the broadcaster's Internet streaming set-top box. (bit.ly/1vl77Vq) Supermarket groups must close one in five stores, says Goldman Sachs Britain's biggest supermarket groups must close one in five shops in order to turn around their performance, analysts at Goldman Sachs have warned. (bit.ly/1ycM4lT)

Sky News

Controversial Quindell Boss Quits In Clearout Rob Terry, the controversial chairman of Quindell PLC, the listed insurance claims processor, is to step down following a turbulent few months during which billions of pounds have been wiped off its value. (bit.ly/1uG9JvC)

M&S Hires John Lewis's Helen Weir As CFO Marks & Spencer has poached a top executive from the John Lewis Partnership to be its new chief financial officer as the rival retailers enter the crucial Christmas trading period. (bit.ly/11wUsm4) The Independent

Bank of England's Mark Carney says crooked bankers should have pay and bonuses slashed to avoid wrongdoing Mark Carney has claimed bankers' fixed pay as well as their bonuses should be cut if they behave badly in an effort to reinforce accountability in the City. (ind.pn/1t5VqLO)

David Cameron warns of new global economic crisis David Cameron has said the world is on the brink of a second global economic disaster, six years after the crash that "brought the world to its knees". (ind.pn/1xyqBGY) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)