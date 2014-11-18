Nov. 18 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Christmas turkeys in bird-flu zone as 6,000 ducks are culled
Farms rearing turkeys for Christmas have been restricted from
moving their poultry after the first serious outbreak of bird
flu in six years. (thetim.es/1ETwjSN)
Church of England to allow women bishops
After the general synod voted to permit their consecration, the
Archbishop of Canterbury has said half of the most senior
bishoprics in the Church of England could be held by women in 10
years' time. (thetim.es/1A8CULb)
The Guardian
MPs' report on tax compliance finds HMRC to be slow to take
action
HM Revenue and Customs is "unacceptably slow" at taking action
against tax avoiders, which in turn is reducing the government's
ability to raise revenue, MPs have concluded. (bit.ly/1wQwKJd)
Higher Education Commission challenges funding sustainability
The long-term consequences of the government's changes to
funding of England's universities have been called into question
by an influential think tank. A report by the Higher Education
Commission (HEC) out on Tuesday said measures taken by the
coalition had put the sector on a long-term footing that was
"far from clear" and criticised politicians for failing to
address how to safeguard higher education amid "significant and
uncertain future liabilities". (bit.ly/11m8Axp)
The Telegraph
Vodafone in talks with Sky to sell Now TV with broadband
Vodafone is in talks to join forces with Sky by basing
its forthcoming television service on Now TV, the broadcaster's
Internet streaming set-top box. (bit.ly/1vl77Vq)
Supermarket groups must close one in five stores, says Goldman
Sachs
Britain's biggest supermarket groups must close one in five
shops in order to turn around their performance, analysts at
Goldman Sachs have warned. (bit.ly/1ycM4lT)
Sky News
Controversial Quindell Boss Quits In Clearout
Rob Terry, the controversial chairman of Quindell PLC,
the listed insurance claims processor, is to step down following
a turbulent few months during which billions of pounds have been
wiped off its value. (bit.ly/1uG9JvC)
M&S Hires John Lewis's Helen Weir As CFO
Marks & Spencer has poached a top executive from the
John Lewis Partnership to be its new chief financial officer as
the rival retailers enter the crucial Christmas trading period.
(bit.ly/11wUsm4)
The Independent
Bank of England's Mark Carney says crooked bankers should have
pay and bonuses slashed to avoid wrongdoing
Mark Carney has claimed bankers' fixed pay as well as their
bonuses should be cut if they behave badly in an effort to
reinforce accountability in the City. (ind.pn/1t5VqLO)
David Cameron warns of new global economic crisis
David Cameron has said the world is on the brink of a second
global economic disaster, six years after the crash that
"brought the world to its knees". (ind.pn/1xyqBGY)
