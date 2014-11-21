Nov. 21 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Police struggle to trap tech-savvy terrorists
The ability of Britain's intelligence chiefs to monitor the
terrorist threat is at its lowest level for a decade, according
to the country's most senior anti-terrorism policeman.
(thetim.es/1tmXu28)
IT staff pay price for computer fiasco that locked RBS
customers' accounts
The staff responsible for an IT glitch that left millions of
RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank customers unable to access their
accounts have shouldered about one-tenth of a 56 million-pound
($87.9 million) fine slapped on Royal Bank of Scotland
yesterday.
(thetim.es/1ugmJTI)
The Guardian
Chancellor George Osborne backs down over EU cap on bankers'
bonuses
Chancellor George Osborne has conceded defeat in his attempt to
overturn the EU cap on bonuses after a senior legal advisor at
the European Court of Justice rejected his arguments.
(bit.ly/1x76A55)
Former JJB Sports boss convicted of taking 1 mln stg in
backhanders
Chris Ronnie, the former boss of JJB Sports Plc, faces
up to five years in jail, after being found guilty of accepting
more than 1 million pounds ($1.57 million) in payments from
suppliers.
(bit.ly/1xv9u7P)
The Telegraph
RBS hit with 56 mln stg fine for IT breakdown
Royal Bank of Scotland has pledged that a repeat of the
IT disaster that left millions of customers unable to make
payments is extremely unlikely after the bank was hit with a 56
million-pound fine.
(bit.ly/1r28d1O)
Wonga chief executive departs after six months in the job
Tim Weller, the interim chief executive officer of loan company
Wonga, has left the consumer loans business six months after he
took over from former chief executive Niall Wass, who himself
lasted just six months in the role.
(bit.ly/1Amx3SJ)
Sky News
Shop Prices Fall at Fastest Pace Since 2002
Shoppers are on course to bag some bargains in the run up to
Christmas, with prices falling at their quickest pace since 2002
in October.
(bit.ly/1yvLr78)
British Gas Predicts Lower Bills This Year
British Gas is predicting its average dual fuel bills to be 100
pounds lower per household this year, largely because of warmer
weather.
(bit.ly/1xWPjQ4)
The Independent
Ineos announces $1 bln investment in UK fracking exploration
Chemicals giant Ineos has set out plans to invest up to $1
billion (640 million pounds) into shale gas production in the UK
- putting it at the centre of the country's nascent fracking
plans.
(ind.pn/1r2dSoJ)
UK retail sales jumped in October as shoppers go bargain hunting
Retailers got an early boost in the run-up to Christmas as
shoppers threw caution to the wind in October, official figures
showed.
(ind.pn/11I6mJR)
(1 US dollar = 0.6373 British pound)
