The Times

Police struggle to trap tech-savvy terrorists

The ability of Britain's intelligence chiefs to monitor the terrorist threat is at its lowest level for a decade, according to the country's most senior anti-terrorism policeman.

IT staff pay price for computer fiasco that locked RBS customers' accounts

The staff responsible for an IT glitch that left millions of RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank customers unable to access their accounts have shouldered about one-tenth of a 56 million-pound ($87.9 million) fine slapped on Royal Bank of Scotland yesterday.

The Guardian Chancellor George Osborne backs down over EU cap on bankers' bonuses

Chancellor George Osborne has conceded defeat in his attempt to overturn the EU cap on bonuses after a senior legal advisor at the European Court of Justice rejected his arguments.

Former JJB Sports boss convicted of taking 1 mln stg in backhanders

Chris Ronnie, the former boss of JJB Sports Plc, faces up to five years in jail, after being found guilty of accepting more than 1 million pounds ($1.57 million) in payments from suppliers.

The Telegraph RBS hit with 56 mln stg fine for IT breakdown

Royal Bank of Scotland has pledged that a repeat of the IT disaster that left millions of customers unable to make payments is extremely unlikely after the bank was hit with a 56 million-pound fine.

Wonga chief executive departs after six months in the job

Tim Weller, the interim chief executive officer of loan company Wonga, has left the consumer loans business six months after he took over from former chief executive Niall Wass, who himself lasted just six months in the role.

Sky News Shop Prices Fall at Fastest Pace Since 2002

Shoppers are on course to bag some bargains in the run up to Christmas, with prices falling at their quickest pace since 2002 in October.

British Gas Predicts Lower Bills This Year

British Gas is predicting its average dual fuel bills to be 100 pounds lower per household this year, largely because of warmer weather.

The Independent Ineos announces $1 bln investment in UK fracking exploration

Chemicals giant Ineos has set out plans to invest up to $1 billion (640 million pounds) into shale gas production in the UK - putting it at the centre of the country's nascent fracking plans.

UK retail sales jumped in October as shoppers go bargain hunting

Retailers got an early boost in the run-up to Christmas as shoppers threw caution to the wind in October, official figures showed.

