The Times

Benefits for OAPs will cost an extra 12 bln pounds a year

Taxpayers must find 12 billion pounds ($18.83 billion) a year to fund pensioner benefits by 2020 even though most retired people are better off than when they were in work, according to a stark analysis of the impact of an ageing population. (thetim.es/1y9AucT)

BT in early talks to buy O2

The shifting sands of the British telecoms sector have blown in the direction of BT Group Plc after it revealed that it has opened talks to buy back O2, the mobile phone unit that it sold 13 years ago. (thetim.es/1vH6iXc)

The Guardian

RBS bonuses under fire over restructuring group testimony

Bonuses handed out to senior bosses at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc are facing renewed scrutiny after the chairman of the bailed-out bank apologised for inaccuracies in evidence given to MPs about its restructuring division. (bit.ly/1r58jve)

Petrofac issues profit warning

Energy services company Petrofac Ltd said profit for 2015 will fall 25 percent as slowing demand in China and abundant U.S. output cuts oil price. (bit.ly/1C4kdtZ)

The Telegraph

Blackout prevention plans in doubt after back-up plant fails

Britain's plans to keep the lights on this winter have been thrown into fresh doubt after a power plant supposed to provide back-up electricity supplies failed during testing. (bit.ly/15hSjw8)

Deloitte to probe Bank payment systems collapse

The Bank of England has announced that big-four auditor Deloitte will conduct the review into the glitch that saw UK payment systems go down for 10 hours last month. (bit.ly/1zT0QPU)

Sky News

Supermarket wars 'failing' food producers

The supermarket price war may be good news for consumers but a report suggests its effects have sparked a big jump in insolvencies among food producers. (bit.ly/1C7fVCa)

BG on alert over 'red-top' for new boss' pay The FTSE-100 oil producer BG Group Plc is bracing itself for a massive shareholder revolt over a 12 million stg payment to its next chief executive after a key investor group opposed the deal.

The Independent

Aviva shares fall as City casts doubt on Friends deal

Investors ditched Aviva Plc shares today as analysts began to question its planned 5.6 billion stg merger with rival insurer Friends Life Group Ltd. (ind.pn/1y6LW8c)

George Osborne set to miss target to clear backlog of business rates appeals

Chancellor George Osborne is likely to miss his target for clearing the backlog of business rates appeals, according to figures seen by The Independent. (ind.pn/1ziZ0GW)

