BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Nov. 26 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Vodafone gave Scotland Yard phone records of 1,700 News UK staff
Scotland Yard has obtained and examined the mobile phone records of more than 1,700 people working for News UK, the company which publishes The Times, in a major breach of privacy laws. (thetim.es/1zVgkTp)
US internet giant failed to pass on terror concerns about Lee Rigby killer
An incriminating message in which Michael Adebowale wrote of his desire to slaughter a British soldier was not passed on to authorities in time to prevent the murder of Lee Rigby, even though his internet service provider suspected him of terrorism links, MPs have been told. (thetim.es/1FoC25c)
The Guardian
BG pay deal 'excessive and inflammatory', says IoD
The Institute of Directors has launched a blistering attack on the 25 million pounds ($39.29 million) pay deal promised to the new boss of oil and gas group BG Group Plc, saying it damaged the reputation of corporate Britain and urged shareholders in the company to block the proposed package. (bit.ly/1vd3qyH)
Rising number of UK workers want to cut back hours, ONS says
Health managers, senior police officers and social workers are Britain's most "over-employed" employees, according to an official study. Senior officers in the protective services, which covers high-ranking police, firefighters and prison governors, also report they would like a cut in hours, according to figures on over- and under-employment from the Office for National Statistics. (bit.ly/1thuAkT)
The Telegraph
Bank of England will raise interest rates despite euro gloom, says Mark Carney
Despite several clouds over the UK economy, the Bank of England's team of interest rate setters is determined to deliver an interest rate hike as their next change in policy. (bit.ly/1vklurR) BT shareholders back 10 billion stg mobile takeover plans
BT Group Plc's biggest shareholders have thrown their weight behind plans for the company to pile headlong into the mobile market with a 10 billion pounds acquisition of either EE or O2. (bit.ly/1tsfsAe)
Sky News
Osborne To Unveil Bank Switching Overhaul
George Osborne is turning the screw on Britain's biggest banks by demanding an urgent overhaul of the seven-day current accounts switching regime. (bit.ly/1AQJhTH)
Mortgage Warning For People Aged Over 40
As mortgage lending continues to slow an industry body is warning that new rules mean people over 40 are being denied loans because of their age. (bit.ly/1FoEGb2)
The Independent
Topshop's Philip Green expects major price cuts in battle for Christmas sales
Topshop tycoon Sir Philip Green has predicted a high street discount war this Christmas as retailers attempt to win back shoppers after a mild autumn. (ind.pn/1trqNjV)
"Aggressive" credit card market to be investigated by City watchdog
The credit card industry was thrust back in the dock this morning after the Financial Conduct Authority announced details of its market study into the 150 billion pounds market. (ind.pn/1pkOYFl) ($1 = 0.6363 pounds) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.