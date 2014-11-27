Nov. 27 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Fears of a federal UK as Scots get new powers

Scotland is to be handed control of income tax as part of major concessions after its "no" vote in the independence referendum. (thetim.es/1Ciz6sS)

Harriet Green exits with 10 million stg holiday money

Harriet Green stands to collect almost 10 million pounds ($15.79 million) from Thomas Cook Group Plc after the tour operator stunned the market by announcing her exit as chief executive yesterday "with immediate effect". (thetim.es/1vmnTCt)

The Guardian

EU parliament gets behind Juncker's 315 billion euro investment plan

European leaders hope to leverage seed amount of 21 billion euros ($26.26 billion) to attract private funding for infrastructure projects. (bit.ly/11VlfIR)

UK shops braced for Black Friday frenzy

UK retailers are gearing up for a US-style "Black Friday" shopping frenzy, with experts predicting thousands of bargain hunters will descend on high streets in search of cut-price TVs, tablets and toys. (bit.ly/1tke2Zz)

The Telegraph

Bob Diamond: I have opportunities not seen for 30 years

Former Barclays Plc boss Bob Diamond said he intends to snap up banking assets to take advantage of the best opportunities in the industry for decades, as banks shrink and valuations remain depressed. (bit.ly/1vPmaXS)

Insurance executives to take the blame for failure under new rules

Insurance executives will become directly responsible for decisions they make, under plans by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority that mirror the tougher rules imposed on bankers. (bit.ly/1xUdJKn)

Sky News

Scotland To Get Full Income Tax Powers

The Scottish Parliament is to be given full powers over income tax, under a new deal struck by the so-called Smith Commission. (bit.ly/1uJfVhR)

Apax Steers Route To 2 billion stg Auto Trader Sale

Apax Partners Llp, the owner of Auto Trader Group is steering a path towards a 2 billion pounds sale or flotation of the UK's biggest website for secondhand car sales. (bit.ly/11VnGeE)

The Independent

Thomas Cook shares plunge after boss Harriet Green quits in shock departure

Shares in Thomas Cook Group Plc plummeted more than 20 percent in London trading after Harriet Green, the chief executive behind the revival of the ailing travel agent's fortunes, abruptly quit. (ind.pn/1xIbs0P)

Spotify losses widen as streaming site pushes ahead with expansion plans

Music streamer Spotify may have posted a 74 percent rise in revenues in 2013, but the site's operating loss widened as well due to investments in product development and international expansion. (ind.pn/1HGTmEH) ($1 = 0.7998 euros) ($1 = 0.6334 pounds) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)