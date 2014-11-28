Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Cameron in tough migrants crackdown

David Cameron will pledge a tough crackdown on welfare payments to make Britain a less attractive destination today, but will resist calls to fight the election on a pledge to cap EU immigrants. (thetim.es/1z1rBkp)

Labour 'betrayed' over plan to stop Scottish MPs voting

Labour accused David Cameron and Nick Clegg of betrayal yesterday over their new plan to stop Scottish MPs voting on income tax changes that affect the rest of the United Kingdom. (thetim.es/1xXvo3H)

Talks urged to avert investor revolt over BG Group's pay deal

The oil and gas company BG Group PLC is coming under sustained pressure over a 25 million pounds ($39.26 million) pay deal for its new boss from investors who are warning that the package may end up being blocked. One City investor speaking out against the proposed pay award for Helge Lund called for fresh talks to avert a rebellion. (bit.ly/15EQR7f)

Hamleys toystore eyes expansion into US market

London's famous Hamleys toystore is planning to open in the US for the first time and is seeking stores in major cities and airports. (bit.ly/1uOlOtW)

East Coast Main Line competition concerns dismissed

The Government has promised a "transformed" railway service on the East Coast Main Line after the key London-to-Scotland route was effectively re-privatised on Thursday, through the award of an eight-year contract to a joint business between Stagecoach Group PLC and Virgin Trains. (bit.ly/1zB2fcZ)

Amazon: We are not trying to destroy Royal Mail

Amazon.com Inc has been accused of many things in the last two years, including not paying its taxes, damaging the high street, and mistreating staff. But now it is also fighting claims that it is trying to destroy Royal Mail PLC. However, Christopher North, the boss of Amazon in the UK, has insisted the online US retailer has no intention of killing Royal Mail with its own delivery business Amazon Logistics. (bit.ly/1y6vYNZ)

Osborne and Banks at odds over no-fee account

The Government is embroiled in a tussle with some of the UK's biggest banks over a plan to force them to establish a fee-free current account that would be available to millions of benefit claimants. (bit.ly/1CmrEwE)

Payday loan brokers face fresh FCA clampdown

Brokers who reap big profits by acting as lead generators for payday lenders will be banned from removing money from customer accounts under a fresh crackdown from the City regulator. (bit.ly/1HJjTRT)

Mulberry poaches Céline top designer Johnny Coca as creative director

Mulberry Group PLC has finally ended its 18-month search for a creative director as it pulled off a coup by appointing French fashion house Céline's top accessories designer. (ind.pn/1253DcL)

Candy Crush maker chairman quits

The saga of King Digital Entertainment PLC's life as a listed company has taken another turn as the chairman of the maker of smartphone "crack cocaine" Candy Crush stepped down. Melvyn Morris, who also took leave of absence from the board for "personal reasons" and did not say when he would return, has been replaced by board member Gerhard Florin. (ind.pn/1xXz0Te)

