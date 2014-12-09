Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
FORMER ASDA BOSS HELPS SET UP DISCOUNT FASHION CHAIN
A former Asda boss has joined forces with a group of retail
veterans to launch a discount fashion chain. The children's and
ladieswear group, named Project 50, plans to open 50 stores with
20 million pounds ($31.31 million) of funding from Christo
Wiese, the South African billionaire. (thetim.es/1wUv1YS)
STAFF QUIT FOR A FEW PENCE MORE, SAYS JEWELLERY BOSS
The UK boss of Pandora has lamented a lack of
loyalty among British shopworkers by complaining that sales
staff at his jewellery stores are willing to ditch their
employer for just a few extra pence per hour. (thetim.es/1D0MfHi)
The Guardian
AMAZON WORKERS AT GERMAN WAREHOUSE GO ON STRIKE
Workers at an Amazon.com's warehouse in Germany
have gone on strike in a long-running dispute over pay and
conditions. The trade union Verdi said it had called the strike
at a distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld because Amazon had
increased order volume and pressure on workers in the runup to
Christmas. (bit.ly/1s4zk2w)
UK BANKING SYSTEM MAY DOUBLE IN SIZE BY 2050, SAYS BANK OF
ENGLAND
Britain's exposure to its banks, already the largest in the
G20 group of leading nations, is set to double in the next 35
years. The size of the UK banking system might roughly double
from its current size to over 950 percent of GDP by 2050, the
Bank of England said.(bit.ly/1wUxlz2)
The Telegraph
PWC DENIES "MASS MARKETING" TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEMES
PwC has denied "mass marketing" tax avoidance schemes to
companies after being accused of helping firms avoid bills to
the Treasury on an "industrial" scale. Kevin Nicholson, the
accountant's head of tax for the UK, told MPs that the measures
used by multinationals to manage taxes had been approved by
Parliament. (bit.ly/1D0HHAQ)
THREE DIRECTORS TO LEAVE FCA
Three top officials Clive Adamson, Zitah McMillan and
Victoria Raffe will leave the Financial Conduct Authority as
part of a restructuring the watchdog said would create a
"sharper focus", ahead of a report expected to criticise certain
individuals at the regulator. (bit.ly/1z0zxTG)
Sky News
RBS DESERTS DUBAI OVER 6.7 BLN POUNDS REFINANCING PLAN
Royal Bank of Scotland is resisting plans for a
restructuring of one of Dubai's largest conglomerates,
underlining the UK lender's rapid retrenchment from an ill-fated
global expansion. It raised concerns at a meeting of Dubai
World's creditors in London last week, indicating that it is
unhappy with a plan to extend a 6.7 billion pounds loan due for
repayment in 2018 by a further four years. (bit.ly/160djI2)
GOCOMPARE FOUNDER NETS 44 MLN POUNDS IN ESURE DEAL
Hayley Parsons will step down as chief executive of the
price comparison site as a result of the 95 million pounds deal
with Esure Group Plc to buy the half of GoCompare.com
Holdings Ltd it does not already own. The sale values the
entrepreneur's remaining 23 percent stake in the business at
almost 44 million pounds. (bit.ly/1D0S9rY)
The Independent
PLAYSTATION NETWORK DOWN: 'LIZARD SQUAD' CLAIM
RESPONSIBILITY FOR HACK AND SAY MORE TO COME
The PlayStation Network was taken down by hackers this
morning, the second large hack to hit Sony Corp in
recent weeks and another attack by a group that has promised to
keep assaulting games networks until Christmas. Lizard Squad,
which was also involved in a hack of Xbox Live last week,
claimed responsibility for the attack. (ind.pn/1se4grD)
UK FIRMS VIE FOR SHARE OF 170 BLN POUNDS IN ALGERIA DEALS
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc and oil
services group Petrofac Ltd are among a raft of British
companies poised to sign contracts worth up to 2 billion pounds
with Algeria this week as the countries look to cement trade
links and fight terrorism. (ind.pn/12Glo2r)
($1 = 0.6388 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)