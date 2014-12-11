Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
FALLING OIL PRICES AND NORTH SEA PLATFORMS CUT BRITAIN'S
TRADE DEFICIT
Falling oil prices and North Sea platforms coming back on
line helped drive Britain's trade deficit down to its lowest
level in seven months in October. Imports of goods and services
were 2 billion pounds higher than UK exports in October, a sharp
improvement on September's 2.8 billion pounds ($4.41
billion)deficit. (thetim.es/1qx9kfh)
CONSUMERS 'OVERPAYING FOR ENERGY COSTS', SAYS NEW OFGEM BOSS
The new head of Ofgem has accused the regulator's previous
regime of failing 15 million households that have not switched
supplier and are paying over the odds as a result. (thetim.es/1zNHc7o)
The Guardian
BRITISH MPS DEMAND INQUIRY INTO UK'S ROLE IN CIA ABDUCTIONS
MPs and human rights groups have demanded a judge-led
inquiry into Britain's involvement in CIA abductions of terror
suspects, following the devastating U.S. Senate intelligence
committee's report. (bit.ly/1wzCFIp)
HSBC FIRES TOP FOREX TRADING EXECUTIVE
HSBC Holdings Plc fired a top foreign exchange
trading executive a month after being fined 389 million pounds
by U.S. and UK regulators over market rigging. Stuart Scott,
head of forex trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
was dismissed on Tuesday, sources confirmed. (bit.ly/139abIO)
The Telegraph
SKY CONSIDERS WITHDRAWAL OF NOW TV FROM YOUVIEW
Row over costs and slow development threatens streaming
distribution deal with BT and TalkTalk set-top-box
consortium. Sky could withdraw its Now TV streaming
service from BT and TalkTalk's television subscribers in a row
over costs and the slow development of the YouView set-top-box
technology they use. (bit.ly/1qw79Zf)
CRYSTAL AMBER CLOSES IN ON SAINSBURY'S SHARE RAID WITH PLANS
TO RAISE NEW FUND
Crystal Amber the UK activist fund, is planning to
raise fresh firepower to target Britain's biggest blue-chip
companies fuelling speculation that it is moving closer to a
share raid on Sainsbury. (bit.ly/1392fHq)
Sky News
FCA BOSSES FACE SECOND BONUS BLOW OVER PROBE
The City watchdog's top executives could have their bonuses
withheld or reduced for a second consecutive year following a
coruscating report on its handling of an inquiry into the
insurance industry. (bit.ly/12vjjGH)
BP TO SPEND $1 BLN ON GLOBAL RESTRUCTURE
Oil giant BP has announced plans for major
restructuring across its global operations. The announcement of
the $1 billion plan comes as crude oil prices have continued to
slide, reaching five-year lows in December. (bit.ly/1Ah2A4T)
The Independent
CITY WATCHDOG LAMBASTED OVER INSURANCE FIASCO THAT WIPED
BILLIONS OF POUNDS FROM INDUSTRY
Britain's financial watchdog was chastised in a damning
report accusing it of being "high risk, poorly supervised and
inadequately controlled" after wiping billions off the value of
the City's insurers. (ind.pn/12O66IY)
THE TOP 25 PLACES TO WORK IN THE UK: GOOGLE TOPS LIST
DECIDED BY EMPLOYEES
Google Inc's culture and the level of trust given
to its employees have seen it named the best place to work in
the UK, according to worker feedback. (ind.pn/167uCH6)
($1 = 0.6351 pounds)
