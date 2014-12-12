Dec 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* BANK OF ENGLAND TO BE MORE OPEN AS IT OVERHAULS MPC
MEETINGS
Decisions on interest rates will be made just eight times a
year from 2016 after the Bank of England proposed the biggest
shake-up of monetary policy arrangements since it gained
independence in 1997. Under plans unveiled today, the Bank will
ditch four of the monetary policy committee's monthly votes and
replace them with non-voting meetings with the financial policy
committee, which oversees financial stability. (thetim.es/1vHN6CM)
* STANDARD CHARTERED ACTS TO COMBAT FINANCIAL CRIME
Standard Chartered Plc has formed a top-level
group to combat financial crime, as the bank attempts to prove
to U.S. regulators that it is taking drastic action to prevent a
repeat of its money-laundering and sanctions-busting scandals.
(thetim.es/1wkGhuK)
The Guardian
* Orange Wednesdays to be phased out in 2015
EE has announced it is to scrap its once popular cinema deal
- Orange Wednesdays - that gave mobile customers two cinema
tickets each week for the price of one. The deal is being axed
after the final showing on the last Wednesday of February 2015.
(bit.ly/1zVLj1f)
* UK standard of living rises to fourth highest in EU
The UK's standard of living has climbed to the joint
fourth-highest within the European Union, overtaking the
Netherlands and significantly ahead of France, Italy and Spain,
according to official figures compiled by Eurostat, the
statistical office of the EU. (bit.ly/1sg66xK)
The Telegraph
* Telefonica chairman flies in in bid to sell O2 to BT
The chairman of Telefonica SA flew into London on
Thursday to try to seal a deal over the weekend for BT Group
to buy his company's British mobile operator, O2, rather
than its rival EE. (bit.ly/1DiWqHp)
* Barclays 'may have automated currency rigging'
Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG may
have programmed automated trading platforms to systematically
rig the currency markets, a U.S. regulator has alleged. (bit.ly/1BBJivf)
Sky News
* MPs Summon FCA Bosses Over Insurance Probe
Two British financial watchdog executives who were
criticised on Wednesday over the disclosure of a probe into the
insurance industry are expected to give evidence on the crisis
to a powerful panel of MPs. (bit.ly/1wkIaaQ)
* Costa Full Of Beans As Coffee Sales Climb
The owner of the Costa coffee chain has seen its total sales
rise by 17 percent in the three months to Nov.27. Whitbread
said that it now remains confident of delivering
full-year results in line with expectations, with chief
executive Andy Harrison describing it as "strong trading
momentum". (bit.ly/1smOSZY)
The Independent
* Google News to close down in Spain
Google News will no longer operate in Spain - ahead of a new
law requiring the internet search company to pay Spanish news
organisations for linked content or snippets of news. The move
marks the first time globally that Google Inc will
shut down its news service and comes in response a new Spanish
intellectual property law going into effect on Jan.1, dubbed the
Google Tax. (ind.pn/1yECD27)
* Aston Martin 'selling bonds' to expand super premium car
range
Aston Martin is looking to raise more than 100 million
pounds from investors to expand its range of luxury sedans,
hybrid models and crossover SUVs. (ind.pn/1zDc24D)
($1 = 0.6356 pounds)
