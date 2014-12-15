Dec 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BT POISED TO MAKE FINAL CALL ON ITS CHOSEN PARTNER FOR MOBILE
FUTURE
BT Group could announce as early as Monday that it has
chosen O2 over EE as its preferred route back into mobile
phones. The telecoms group spent the weekend weighing which
network to acquire as the foundation for a 9 billion pound
($14.15 billion) assault on the mobile market next year. (thetim.es/1yOVDWO)
BALFOUR BEATTY SEEKS 1 BLN STG DEAL
Balfour Beatty is to receive a renewed more than 1
billion pounds offer in the new year for its portfolio of roads,
schools and hospitals investments, in a proposal to be led by
Paul Lester. John Laing Infrastructure Fund, the listed
investment vehicle, has confirmed that it believes troubled
Balfour should sell its portfolio of public private partnership
investments built up during the construction spree overseen by
the last British Labour government. (thetim.es/1zmbIG5)
MIKE ASHLEY SPREADS 40 MLN STG OF CHRISTMAS CHEER AT SPORTS
DIRECT
The billionaire owner of Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, has
bankrolled Christmas at Sports Direct by providing a 40
million pound loan to help the company to buy jeans, hoodies and
tracksuit bottoms. (thetim.es/1xiI1Yz)
The Guardian
BRITAIN'S BANKS BRACE FOR A SERIOUS STRESS TEST
Britain's big banks are struggling to fund themselves on
international financial markets as they face the prospect of a
wave of homebuyers and big companies defaulting on their debts.
The Bank of England is running a stress test on seven banks and
one building society to assess their financial strength, with
the results to be released Tuesday morning. (bit.ly/134DpHM)
EDF STANDS TO RAKE IN 3.3 BLN STG WINDFALL FROM EXISTING POWER
PLANTS
EDF, one of Britain's big six energy suppliers, could
be in line for an annual 1 billion pound windfall each year for
three years from its existing coal and nuclear power stations
under a controversial government-designed auction that starts on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1sqQUxQ)
The Telegraph
HSBC FEARS HORRIBLE END TO JAPAN'S QE BLITZ AS ABE WINS
LANDSLIDE
HSBC Holdings Plc has warned that Japan's
barely-disguised attempt to drive down the yen is becoming
dangerous and may spin out of control, leading to an exchange
rate crisis next year and a worldwide currency storm. David
Bloom and Paul Mackel, HSBC's currency strategists, voiced
growing concern that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
backing away from fiscal retrenchment and may pressure the Bank
of Japan to fund policies aimed at boosting household spending.
(bit.ly/1BETrV7)
LLOYDS QUIETLY REVIVES BANK OF WALES NAME
Lloyds Banking Group has quietly brought back the Bank
of Wales name, in the hope that the 42-year-old brand will help
bring in new customers to its savings products at a time of
increasing competition in the industry. (bit.ly/1wt4kJc)
Sky News
GLITCH CAUSES ITEMS TO BE SOLD ON AMAZON FOR 1P
Businesses are furious after a piece of software used by
retailers on Amazon.com Inc malfunctioned, causing
hundreds of items to be sold for 1 pence. Some firms which use
RepricerExpress say they risk going bankrupt because the problem
has resulted in them losing so much money. (bit.ly/1qKoY77)
The Independent
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL BOSS' 600,000 STG BONUS CRITICISED AFTER IT
GLITCH CAUSES MAJOR TRAVEL CHAOS
The chief of British air traffic control, who receives an annual
wage of more than 1 million pounds, has had his bonus questioned
after a computer meltdown severely disrupted flights over the
weekend. (ind.pn/1zSHL1z)
($1 = 0.6362 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)