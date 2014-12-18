Dec 18 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
GOVERNMENT TO 'DRIBBLE OUT' 3 BILLION POUNDS OF LLOYDS SHARES IN
LATEST SELL-OFF
The British government is pressing ahead with an innovative way
of privatising more of Lloyds Banking Group, announcing
plans to gradually trickle out an estimated 3 billion pounds
($4.67 billion) of Lloyds shares onto the market over the next
six months. UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which owns the 25
percent taxpayer stake in Lloyds, said it had instructed Morgan
Stanley to conduct the so-called "dribble-out" sale, officially
called a trading plan. (thetim.es/13cHL03)
The Guardian
DIXONS CARPHONE CUTS 400 JOBS DESPITE 'BARNSTORMING' PERFORMANCE
Dixons Carphone Plc is cutting 400 jobs in the wake of
the merger between Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse. As the
retailer hailed a "barnstorming" performance at its UK and Irish
stores in its maiden half-year results, it said 20 percent of
the combined total of head office staff would be leaving. (bit.ly/1z3MpuW)
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS' 500 MiLLION POUNDS FOR FOREX SETTLEMENTS IS NOT
ENOUGH, SAYS CHIEF ANTONY JENKINS
Barclays Plc's chief executive has admitted that the
500 million pounds the bank has set aside to settle allegations
of foreign exchange manipulation will not be enough. (bit.ly/16u9KKq)
BT PLANS 2 BILLION POUNDS RIGHTS ISSUE TO FUND EE TAKEOVER
BT Group Plc is preparing a giant financing package
including a 2 billion pounds rights issue to help fund its
planned takeover of EE, the mobile operator. The share placing
will help to keep the telecom giant's level of debt at a
manageable level as it faces big bills next year from an
anticipated increase in pension fund top-up payments and a jump
in Premier League rights costs. (bit.ly/1wMkhZS)
Sky News
WELLCOME TRUST WARNS ON 'POPULIST' MANSION TAX
One of Britain's most successful investors has issued a thinly
veiled swipe at Labour's proposed mansion tax and warned that
"populist politics" risk derailing Britain's economic revival.
(bit.ly/1zvjhMe)
MYNERS: GOVERNMENT ASSET SALES NEED OVERHAUL
Taxpayers lost out on a lower sum from the privatisation of
Royal Mail Plc than the 1 billion pounds suggested by
MPs earlier this year, a report commissioned by Vince Cable will
conclude this week. (bit.ly/1zvhQxc)
($1 = 0.6421 pounds)
