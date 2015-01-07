Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Renewed fears of an economic slump in continental Europe
sparked an investor scramble for safe-haven assets yesterday
that left returns on a string of benchmark government bonds
plumbing record lows. (thetim.es/1KjEzB3)
Asda and J Sainsbury Plc have fired new-year salvos
in the latest supermarket wars by investing a combined 450
million pounds ($680.67 million) in price cuts to basics such as
bread, sausages, ketchup and orange juice. (thetim.es/14jYD5w)
The Guardian
George Osborne sought to fend off a political onslaught from
Labour over tumbling oil prices by insisting big British
companies should pass on the benefits to their customers. (bit.ly/1w0TiGw)
The administrators of the collapsed parcel carrier City Link
have started selling off the company's assets. And the rival
firm DX (Group) Plc has paid just over 1 million pounds
for some of its equipment and intellectual property. (bit.ly/1Aof8eA)
The Telegraph
Sterling has slumped to a 17-month low against the dollar
after a closely-watched economic survey suggested growth in the
UK slowed to just 0.5 percent in the final quarter of the year.
(bit.ly/1wSO0wX)
Four thousand Britons a week are lodging complaints about
mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), leaving the
financial ombudsman with several more years of wading through
disputes, at a cost of hundreds of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/1wSO7IX)
Sky News
The executive in charge of Barclays' non-core unit
is to retire after 17 years at the UK lender, Sky News
understands. (bit.ly/1tMR2Zj)
A major Chinese food group is to swallow a 40 percent stake
in Weetabix, giving it full control of the cereal
maker. (bit.ly/1wSOxyR)
The Independent
Bitcoin has been dealt another blow after a major European
bitcoin exchange admitted it was targeted by hackers, who stole
£3.4 million worth of the cryptocurrency. (ind.pn/1BFnNXk)
Rangers International Football Club Plc has rejected
a more than 18 million pounds takeover bid from Robert Sarver -
but said they would welcome financial support from the
businessman with funds likely to run out before the end of this
month. (ind.pn/1wiSaPA)
($1 = 0.6611 pounds)
