The Times
Dave Lewis, the chief executive of Tesco, wielded
the axe over pensions, jobs, dividend payouts, stores and
non-core businesses in an attempt to save 250 million pounds
($377.08 million) annually by cutting overhead by 30 percent. (thetim.es/1IufUWV)
The rate of annual house price growth in the UK slowed in
December, in a further sign that the demand for homes could have
peaked amid waning affordability and the possibility of an
interest rate rise. (thetim.es/1xWBILc)
The Guardian
Standard Chartered Plc chief executive Peter Sands
moved aggressively on Thursday to reverse the Asia-focused
bank's fortunes by closing the bulk of its global equities
business and axing 4,000 jobs in retail banking. (bit.ly/1xMEqRM)
Marks and Spencer Group Plc has unveiled another
grim Christmas, with a big decline in sales of clothing and
homewares, blaming distribution problems, mild weather and
fierce discounting by rivals for its poor performance. (bit.ly/1BMOWqX)
The Telegraph
Shares in Tesco Plc surged by the most in a single
day for 27 years after the company's new chief executive Dave
Lewis said he will close its headquarters in Cheshunt, shut 43
unprofitable stores and scrap plans to build 49 new supermarkets
as part of a series of drastic measures. (bit.ly/1tOLpEm)
Banco Santander has announced plans to raise up to
7.5 billion euros ($8.84 billion) from shareholders to boost its
capital in an unexpected move that sees Ana Botín, its new
chairman, put her stamp on the eurozone's biggest bank. (bit.ly/1zXUvAK)
Sky News
WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc, UK's fourth-biggest
supermarket chain, will announce on Friday that it is to take
over from Bupa as the long-standing sponsor of the Great North
Run. (bit.ly/1s9IGJY)
Drivers have been benefiting from lower prices at UK pumps
as the cost of oil plummets on world markets - the result of a
glut in supply and fears for global economic growth. (bit.ly/1sayzVi)
The Independent
The Bank of England is likely to be asked to
target a new inflation measure after an independent review
commissioned by the UK Statistics Authority recommended
scrapping the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) as the headline
measure of price increases. (ind.pn/1tNr7er)
British designer clothing brand Ted Baker Plc
registered a 22.8 percent jump in retail sales for the eight
weeks to Jan. 3, with online sales jumping nearly 66 percent, as
women splashed out on partywear and men treated themselves to
new suits. (ind.pn/1AuZBHx)
($1 = 0.6630 pounds)
($1 = 0.8480 euros)
