Jan 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Shire Plc has pledged itself to an independent future by striking a $5.2 billion deal to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialist developer of medicines for rare diseases. (thetim.es/1snBuu5)

New rules to strengthen the UK takeover code come into effect today in the wake of Pfizer Inc's highly politicised attempt to buy its British competitor AstraZeneca Plc. (thetim.es/1C5i5OB)

The Guardian

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is creating 1,300 new jobs after announcing its newest model will be made in Britain. (bit.ly/1IDbSeR)

Harvest Energy service station in Birmingham is believed to be the first in the UK to slash petrol prices below the 1 pound-a-litre ($2) mark over the weekend, in a move welcomed by motoring organisations. (bit.ly/17ye4ZB)

The Telegraph

Quindell Plc, the troubled insurance outsourcer, will attempt to restore its reputation today by hiring a number of experienced leaders. (bit.ly/1C5mIZ0)

Biotech group Redx Pharma, which is backed by venture capitalist Jon Moulton, is to float on the junior Aim market in a deal valuing the Liverpool-based business at up to 80 million pounds ($121.36 million). (bit.ly/1smNnAp)

Sky News

The agency which represents taxpayers' stakes in Britain's bailed-out lenders is in talks with Royal Bank of Scotland Plc about a 2 billion pound capital-raising that could eventually dilute the government's shareholding. (bit.ly/1xXVG8b)

The former chief executive officer of Somerfield is being drafted to spearhead a 70 million pound flotation of ScS Upholstery, the furniture retailer. (bit.ly/1ANCDOm)

The Independent

Coca-Cola is poised to axe over 1,500 jobs in a bid to cut costs. (ind.pn/1I06xzC)

Circle Holdings PLC, the company running Britain's only privatised general hospital, on Monday said it was handing it back to taxpayers due to government spending cuts and the unprecedented increase of A&E (accident and emergency) patients. (ind.pn/17phXjG) ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)