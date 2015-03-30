The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
UK TREASURY TAKES AIM AT 'SLOPPY' ONS DATA
The Treasury has criticised the British government's own
statisticians for a catalogue of sloppiness, including mistakes
and slow responses with data. (thetim.es/19jTHjy)
ALLIANCE TRUST COMES UNDER FIRE CLOSER TO HOME
Alliance Trust, the investment trust under attack by an
American hedge fund, has come under fire on a second front. Tim
Ingram, a former non-executive director who claims that he was
eased out of the embattled investment trust, has written to
shareholders, 60,000 of whom are private investors, arguing that
Alliance had lagged the average return in its sector over five
years. (thetim.es/19jUYXI)
The Guardian
EU REFERENDUM WILL PLAY HAVOC WITH BUSINESS, ED MILIBAND
WARNS
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband will
attempt to win over a reluctant business community on Monday by
warning that an EU referendum proposed by David Cameron would
trigger a bitter two-year campaign in which a re-elected Tory
party would tear itself apart over whether the UK should remain
in Europe. (bit.ly/1BICN5I)
PAY FREEZES AND CUTS CONTRADICT CLAIMS BY GEORGE OSBORNE
More than 40 percent of Britain's recession-scarred workers
expect to receive a pay freeze or a cut to their wages this year
despite Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne's claim to
have restored living standards, ensuring they would "grow
strongly every year for the rest of the decade". (bit.ly/1HebaFe)
The Telegraph
NATIONWIDE DEFIES BANKS' BRANCH CLOSURES WITH MAJOR CASH
INJECTION
Britain's biggest building society is planning a major
investment in its branches, despite its banking rivals close
hundreds of high-street locations. Nationwide plans to spend
around 300 million pounds ($446.88 million) on its branch
network over the next five years, it is understood, in a ringing
endorsement of its bricks and mortar operation. (bit.ly/1G6t3av)
NETWORK RAIL TO BE BROKEN UP OR SOLD OFF UNDER RESTRUCTURING
The Government is thought to be exploring restructuring
options over the future of Network Rail, fuelling speculation
that the state-owned company could be broken up or sold. (bit.ly/1HeaTSZ)
Sky News
MILIBAND'S NHS PLEDGE AT CAMPAIGN LAUNCH
Labour leader Ed Miliband has launched his party's General
Election campaign with a promise to safeguard the future of the
National Health Service. (bit.ly/1D9H5rb)
GULF KEYSTONE INVESTORS PUSH TO REMOVE MURRAY
Investors in a controversial London-listed oil company are
demanding that it begins hunting a successor to its chairman in
return for backing a 30 million pounds fundraising. (bit.ly/1BBDaOt)
The Independent
SPORTS DIRECT: TRIBUNAL THREAT OVER 'DODGY' USC REDUNDANCIES
Sports Direct ignored repeated attempts by
administrators to consult with staff who lost their jobs in the
"dodgy" collapse of its fashion brand USC, and could potentially
face employment tribunals for not giving workers enough notice.
(ind.pn/1OCaZc8)
GOOGLE FACED WITH PRIVACY LAWSUITS FOR SNOOPING ON APPLE
USERS WITHOUT CONSENT
Google Inc could face a wave of privacy lawsuits
in the UK after three people won the right to sue the search
giant for snooping on their web browsing. (ind.pn/1En0lTI)
($1 = 0.6713 pounds)
