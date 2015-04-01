April 1 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
OSBORNE: FALTERING RECOVERY NEEDS MORE TIME
UK Finance minister George Osborne is braced for an economic
update shortly before the election that could show that the
recovery is slowing, but he would use the data to warn of the
threat posed by Labour, Tory strategists said. (thetim.es/1Ge6UHi)
ELLIOTT BLASTS ALLIANCE FOR ITS USE OF 'SCARE TACTICS'
Elliott Advisors lambasted the board of Alliance Trust PLC
for behaviour "unbecoming of directors of a public
company" as it made its play for the heart and minds of the
trust's tens of thousands of small shareholders. (thetim.es/19A2o9A)
The Guardian
EXECUTIVE PAY FALLING IN REAL TERMS, REPORT SHOWS
Executive pay is falling in real terms with just under half
of chief executives receiving no rise in their salaries this
year, according to research by PricewaterhouseCoopers. (bit.ly/1Ge7Dbq)
WEAK PAY GROWTH PROMPTS FRESH PRODUCTIVITY WARNING
The typical pay rise for UK workers has been 2 percent for
two years running, with almost half unsatisfied with their
employer's decision, according to a new report by CIPD, the
professional body for HR workers. (bit.ly/1Ge4NDs)
The Telegraph
CARPHONE WAREHOUSE CUT OFF FROM APPLE WATCH LAUNCH
Apple Inc has declined to supply Carphone
Warehouse, Britain's biggest mobile phone retailer, with its new
smartwatch, as it aims to target the top end of the market. (bit.ly/1xwD9ji)
B&Q BRAND COULD DISAPPEAR AS NEW KINGFISHER BOSS CLOSES
STORES
The new French chief executive of Kingfisher PLC is
to close 60 B&Q stores in Britain and has raised the prospect of
the DIY brand disappearing as part of an overhaul of the
company. (bit.ly/1C4bLoj)
Sky News
M&G FUND MANAGER SCOOPS 15 MLN STG-PLUS PAY DEAL
Richard Woolnough, a top fund manager at M&G Investments has
scooped a 15 million pounds-plus pay deal for the second
consecutive year, cementing his status as one of the
highest-paid executives at a London-listed company. (bit.ly/1NCYYC2)
BRITISH TECH START-UP SIGNALS MOULTON BACKING
Signal, a British technology company which is targeting the
dominance of 'old media' information platforms will disclose on
Wednesday that it has raised a new round of funding worth $1.8
million from backers including Jon Moulton, the veteran venture
capitalist. (bit.ly/19A1Dx4)
The Independent
CHEAPER CAR INSURANCE AND WORKING AROUND THE WEATHER: HOW
IBM IS USING DATA IN ITS NEW 2 BLN STG INTERNET OF THINGS UNIT
IBM, the computer giant, is taking a punt on the
Internet of Things by investing over 2 billion pounds ($2.96
billion) over the next four years on a new unit. The Internet of
Things Unit is building a cloud-based platform that companies
can use to get and contribute data that could affect their
business operations. (ind.pn/1BN743g)
