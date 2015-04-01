April 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

OSBORNE: FALTERING RECOVERY NEEDS MORE TIME

UK Finance minister George Osborne is braced for an economic update shortly before the election that could show that the recovery is slowing, but he would use the data to warn of the threat posed by Labour, Tory strategists said. (thetim.es/1Ge6UHi)

ELLIOTT BLASTS ALLIANCE FOR ITS USE OF 'SCARE TACTICS'

Elliott Advisors lambasted the board of Alliance Trust PLC for behaviour "unbecoming of directors of a public company" as it made its play for the heart and minds of the trust's tens of thousands of small shareholders. (thetim.es/19A2o9A)

The Guardian

EXECUTIVE PAY FALLING IN REAL TERMS, REPORT SHOWS

Executive pay is falling in real terms with just under half of chief executives receiving no rise in their salaries this year, according to research by PricewaterhouseCoopers. (bit.ly/1Ge7Dbq)

WEAK PAY GROWTH PROMPTS FRESH PRODUCTIVITY WARNING

The typical pay rise for UK workers has been 2 percent for two years running, with almost half unsatisfied with their employer's decision, according to a new report by CIPD, the professional body for HR workers. (bit.ly/1Ge4NDs)

The Telegraph

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE CUT OFF FROM APPLE WATCH LAUNCH

Apple Inc has declined to supply Carphone Warehouse, Britain's biggest mobile phone retailer, with its new smartwatch, as it aims to target the top end of the market. (bit.ly/1xwD9ji)

B&Q BRAND COULD DISAPPEAR AS NEW KINGFISHER BOSS CLOSES STORES

The new French chief executive of Kingfisher PLC is to close 60 B&Q stores in Britain and has raised the prospect of the DIY brand disappearing as part of an overhaul of the company. (bit.ly/1C4bLoj)

Sky News

M&G FUND MANAGER SCOOPS 15 MLN STG-PLUS PAY DEAL

Richard Woolnough, a top fund manager at M&G Investments has scooped a 15 million pounds-plus pay deal for the second consecutive year, cementing his status as one of the highest-paid executives at a London-listed company. (bit.ly/1NCYYC2)

BRITISH TECH START-UP SIGNALS MOULTON BACKING

Signal, a British technology company which is targeting the dominance of 'old media' information platforms will disclose on Wednesday that it has raised a new round of funding worth $1.8 million from backers including Jon Moulton, the veteran venture capitalist. (bit.ly/19A1Dx4)

The Independent

CHEAPER CAR INSURANCE AND WORKING AROUND THE WEATHER: HOW IBM IS USING DATA IN ITS NEW 2 BLN STG INTERNET OF THINGS UNIT

IBM, the computer giant, is taking a punt on the Internet of Things by investing over 2 billion pounds ($2.96 billion) over the next four years on a new unit. The Internet of Things Unit is building a cloud-based platform that companies can use to get and contribute data that could affect their business operations. (ind.pn/1BN743g)

($1 = 0.6746 pounds)