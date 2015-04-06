The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Global food giant Kellogg Co has warned that its
profits could be slashed by the international drive to clamp
down on tax avoidance. The world's largest cereal maker has
declared that efforts to close loopholes could lead to a
"material" rise in its tax bill. (thetim.es/1c034Xn)
Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is to hold emergency
talks today with the head of the International Monetary Fund
Christine Lagarde in an attempt to secure funds to keep the
debt-stricken nation afloat. (thetim.es/1c03e0N)
The Guardian
British PM David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne have
both refused to rule out a cut in the top rate of income tax
from 45 pence to 40 pence under a new Conservative government
after the general election. (bit.ly/1c03jBx)
The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates on
hold at 0.5 pct this week, marking the first time in more than
half a century that a government has enjoyed unchanged borrowing
costs for its entire term. (bit.ly/1c03vkj)
The Telegraph
The pensions industry is bracing for the new pension
reforms, which come into force on Monday, prompting fears of a
deluge of calls to providers about the tax implications, and
complaints as criminals begin targeting unwary pensioners. (bit.ly/1c03z3A)
The European Central Bank's money-printing programme has
only been running for one month, but already investors are
expressing concern that it might be wound down too early,
causing panic in financial markets. (bit.ly/1c03BZh)
Sky News
Sky News has learnt that Bank and Clients has lured Nicole
Coll, the chief financial accountant at the Bank of England
since June 2013, to become its first chief of finance
and operations. (bit.ly/1Ih7lD3)
Police have been given more time to question six people
arrested in Dover on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism
offences. The five men and one woman were detained around 8 a.m.
on Friday in the port's departure area. (bit.ly/1c03Of4)
The Independent
The last two episodes from the final series of Top Gear
featuring Jeremy Clarkson may "never be screened" even though
there is enough footage, according to sources. The BBC shelved
episodes eight and 12 from the current series after the
controversial presenter was suspended and subsequently sacked
after a BBC report found that he had carried out an "unprovoked
physical attack" on producer Oisin Tymon. (ind.pn/1c042mt)
Theresa May is embroiled in an embarrassing controversy over
how a convicted criminal obtained a 500,000 pound ($745,650)
government-backed loan for a business in her Berkshire
constituency that has now gone bust, amid suspicions of
financial misconduct. (ind.pn/1c043H5)
($1 = 0.6706 pounds)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)