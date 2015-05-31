June 1 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Negotiations to release a vital tranche of funds for Greece
are going to the wire after another informal deadline passed
without a deal. The Greek government had hoped to reach
agreement with its creditors by yesterday, in time to make a 300
million euro debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund
due on June 5. (thetim.es/1cs8ZEf)
British banks caught up in the FIFA corruption investigation
have begun poring over the transfers cited by the US authorities
in their indictment. Barclays, HSBC and
Standard Chartered are among the eight institutions
alleged by the Department of Justice to have handled illicit
payments. (thetim.es/1cs93nn)
The Guardian
UK economic growth has "cranked up several gears" to its
fastest pace for a year, boosting hopes that a slowdown in the
first quarter of 2015 will be short-lived, figures suggest. The
CBI's latest growth indicator found that expansion in the three
months to May reached its strongest rate since last year. (bit.ly/1FjMRCY)
Outdoor clothing chain Mountain Warehouse is cashing in on
the cycling craze and planning to open 40 new stores this year
after profits rose by a quarter in 2014. (bit.ly/1FnpZnh)
The Telegraph
Government plans to curtail onshore wind farm subsidies will
raise energy bills, "massively damage" investor confidence and
could see hundreds of millions of pounds of investments written
off, energy giant ScottishPower has claimed. (bit.ly/1KwAdFn)
The shortage of suitable housing for older people in Britain
is keeping homeowners stuck in properties worth 820 billion stg
($1.25 trillion) and leaving 7.7 million spare bedrooms empty,
according to a study that highlights one possible exit route
from the housing crisis.(bit.ly/1FVQML1)
Sky News
Small businesses that employ fewer than 30 people will be
asked to enrol their staff in a company pension scheme from
Monday. The new regulations cover companies that employ anyone
over the age of 22 who earns more than 10,000 stg ($15,280.00)
a year, as well as people with a single employee such as a
nanny. (bit.ly/1K267LR)
Maersk executive Jon Ferrier is to be the new
boss of Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Sky
News says. (bit.ly/1FjzvXy)
The Independent
In a report published to coincide with World No Tobacco Day,
the pressure group ASH (Action on Smoking and Health) claimed
that some tobacco companies are flooding foreign markets with
more products than there is demand. (ind.pn/1KGl1si)
