June 5 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Marks & Spencer has handed million-pound pay
packages to four senior executives after improved fashions and
robust food sales fuelled the high street chain's first increase
in profits for four years. (thetim.es/1dQpdIN)
Premier League clubs earned record profits in the first year
of a new television deal that has seen average spending on wages
drop to 58 percent of income. (thetim.es/1KdoRrU)
The Guardian
Greece has moved closer to default and a possible exit from
the eurozone after telling the International Monetary Fund it
would not be making a debt repayment of 300 million euros
($336.69 million) due on Friday. (bit.ly/1G9LMmd)
George Osborne has taken an early swipe at departmental
budgets, announcing 4.5 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) of
savings this year through a sell-off of national assets -
including the remaining stake in Royal Mail - and
spending cuts. (bit.ly/1M80HNX)
The Telegraph
Britain is heading for a shortfall of 1 million homes over
the next decade as the housing supply crisis intensifies,
property experts warned. (bit.ly/1Mr6Gy9)
Tesco has hired bankers at HSBC to work
on the potential sale of its South Korean operations, in the
first step by the troubled grocer to offload its Asian assets.
(bit.ly/1FyOuwR)
Sky News
Tunnelling has been completed in the 14.8
billion-pound($22.72 billion) Crossrail scheme - the biggest
construction project anywhere in Europe at present. The plan to
build a high-speed rail line connecting Reading in the west to
Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, via London stations such
as Paddington, Tottenham Court Road, Liverpool Street and Canary
Wharf, is hugely ambitious. (bit.ly/1BMYv98)
The owners of Worldpay have picked six banks, including
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead a 6
billion-pound ($9.21 billion) stock market listing that will
propel the payments processing giant straight into London's blue
chip share index. (bit.ly/1dhFbLa)
The Independent
HSBC Holdings Plc said Thursday it will pay a 40
million Swiss franc ($42.83 million) settlement over allegations
that its Swiss bank was used by some clients to launder money.
(ind.pn/1Mr7CCJ)
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
($1 = 0.9340 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru; Edited by
Alan Crosby)