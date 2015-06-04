June 5 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Marks & Spencer has handed million-pound pay packages to four senior executives after improved fashions and robust food sales fuelled the high street chain's first increase in profits for four years. (thetim.es/1dQpdIN)

Premier League clubs earned record profits in the first year of a new television deal that has seen average spending on wages drop to 58 percent of income. (thetim.es/1KdoRrU)

The Guardian

Greece has moved closer to default and a possible exit from the eurozone after telling the International Monetary Fund it would not be making a debt repayment of 300 million euros ($336.69 million) due on Friday. (bit.ly/1G9LMmd)

George Osborne has taken an early swipe at departmental budgets, announcing 4.5 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) of savings this year through a sell-off of national assets - including the remaining stake in Royal Mail - and spending cuts. (bit.ly/1M80HNX)

The Telegraph

Britain is heading for a shortfall of 1 million homes over the next decade as the housing supply crisis intensifies, property experts warned. (bit.ly/1Mr6Gy9)

Tesco has hired bankers at HSBC to work on the potential sale of its South Korean operations, in the first step by the troubled grocer to offload its Asian assets. (bit.ly/1FyOuwR)

Sky News

Tunnelling has been completed in the 14.8 billion-pound($22.72 billion) Crossrail scheme - the biggest construction project anywhere in Europe at present. The plan to build a high-speed rail line connecting Reading in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, via London stations such as Paddington, Tottenham Court Road, Liverpool Street and Canary Wharf, is hugely ambitious. (bit.ly/1BMYv98)

The owners of Worldpay have picked six banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead a 6 billion-pound ($9.21 billion) stock market listing that will propel the payments processing giant straight into London's blue chip share index. (bit.ly/1dhFbLa)

The Independent

HSBC Holdings Plc said Thursday it will pay a 40 million Swiss franc ($42.83 million) settlement over allegations that its Swiss bank was used by some clients to launder money. (ind.pn/1Mr7CCJ)

($1 = 0.6515 pounds) ($1 = 0.8910 euros) ($1 = 0.9340 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru; Edited by Alan Crosby)