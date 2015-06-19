The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Hampden & Co, the first private bank in the UK to open its
doors in 30 years, began operations in Edinburgh and London. (thetim.es/1dN2ooB)
Gaming software group Playtech moved a step closer
to a 460 million pound ($730.25 million) takeover of Plus500 Ltd
after snapping up a 9.9 percent stake in the troubled
contracts-for-difference broker. (thetim.es/1RdTsp8)
The Guardian
Electoral reform campaigners are to step up demands for 16-
and 17-year-olds to be given full voting rights across the UK,
after parties at Edinburgh backed the measure for Scottish
parliament and council elections. (bit.ly/1K1gG1t)
London could face the most widespread tube disruption in
more than a decade next month after drivers voted to strike over
Transport for London's plans to force through night shifts with
no extra pay. (bit.ly/1N7ALDk)
The Telegraph
Model trainmaker Hornby has announced plans to
delist the business from the main market to move to London's
Alternative Investment Market (AIM). The AIM listing, which is
currently subject to shareholder approval, will raise 15 million
pounds through the placing of 15 million new ordinary shares at
95p per share. (bit.ly/1IROLzv)
The superbug MRSA has been found in sausages and minced pork
being sold in British supermarkets. Scientists at Cambridge
University analysed samples of pork and chicken from UK farms
that were sold in supermarkets in five different locations
across Britain. (bit.ly/1RcRPbu)
Sky News
Goldman Sachs was hired as the privatisation adviser
to UK Financial Investments (UKFI) just days after British
politician George Osborne announced that he would begin selling
the state's shares in Royal Bank of Scotland within
months. (bit.ly/1TxX4GD)
Google Inc. is in talks with UK's biggest buyout
firms Permira about making a combined offer for Dunnhumby,
Tesco's customer loyalty arm. (bit.ly/1BlBaRc)
The Independent
Hungary is proposing a 110-mile (177-km) long barrier along
its border with Serbia to keep out desperate migrants fleeing
conflict and persecution. Peter Szijjarto, the Hungarian foreign
minister, claimed the 13-foot (4-m) tall fence would not
contravene international law and was necessary to "defend" his
country. (ind.pn/1L3xA05)
President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz urged
David Cameron not to resort to "blackmailing" the European Union
by threatening that Britain would leave unless it wins big
changes before the in/out referendum. (ind.pn/1N7qxTo)
($1 = 0.6299 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)