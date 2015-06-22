The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Canadian investment giant Borealis Infrastructure is weighing a 5 billion pound ($7.94 billion) approach to buy Severn Trent, two years after the FTSE 100 water company rejected an earlier takeover attempt. (thetim.es/1BvWt2a)

Whitehall is drawing up a hit list of rail projects that could be delayed, scaled back or axed as concern about the performance of Network Rail reaches crisis point. (thetim.es/1BvWumL)

Greece's international creditors are aiming to strike a deal to stop Athens defaulting on its debt and possibly tumbling out of the euro by extending its bailout by six months and supplying up to 18 billion euros ($20.47 billion) in rescue funds. (bit.ly/1BvWxPq)

Tesco is expected to reveal a deterioration in UK trading this week, as Britain's biggest retailer prepares to face investors angered by "excessive" boardroom pay. (bit.ly/1BvWyDa)

On the eve of an emergency summit of European leaders in Brussels, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis appealed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to strike an "honourable compromise" to prevent Greece from defaulting on its debt and keeping it in the euro. (bit.ly/1BvWALm)

ITV has threatened to begin a legal attack on the BBC over "extremely complex, costly and uncertain" plans for the BBC's production arm to compete for commercial contracts. (bit.ly/1MXEIK1)

Ministers are poised to sanction an inaugural sale of shares in the Government's Green Investment Bank, in a move that will accelerate the Conservatives' 50 billion stg post-election privatisation spree. (bit.ly/1MXH3EL)

American pop star Taylor Swift has refused to put her hit album 1989 on Apple's new music streaming service - saying "it is unfair to ask anyone to work for nothing". (bit.ly/1BvWFPa)

The wife of a senior Israeli politician, Judy Mozes, has apologised for cracking a racist joke about U.S. President Barack Obama. (ind.pn/1BvWNOA)

New stringent immigration rules will fuel a critical shortage of nurses in Britain, "cause chaos" in hospitals and cost the NHS millions, according to alarming projections carried out by the Royal College of Nursing. (ind.pn/1BvWOBY)

