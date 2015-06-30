The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Bank of England's chief economist has warned that an
interest rates rise could damage Britain's fragile economic
recovery. Andy Haldane will use a speech on Tuesday to say that
the prospect of a rise in rates is just as likely as a cut, as
he lays out his argument for why consumers and businesses would
struggle. (thetim.es/1JtH7ys)
Sterling touched a 7-1/2-year high against the euro
yesterday as rattled investors reacted badly to the breakdown of
talks between Greece and its creditors. (thetim.es/1GVZCaV)
The Guardian
Tate & Lyle has given its new finance director,
Nick Hampton, 700,000 pounds ($1.10 million) in shares, after
the company's poor performance made it unlikely he would collect
the full share bonus he had expected when he joined the company.
Nick Hampton was promised 2.6 million pounds in shares, but one
portion of that has been replaced following a fall in the
company's market value. (bit.ly/1JljBAJ)
British Secretary of State for Business Sajid Javid on
Monday night criticised the Confederation of British Industry's
stance over the European Union referendum, overshadowing the
appointment of its new boss, Carolyn Fairbairn. (bit.ly/1efqt7Z)
The Telegraph
French authorities have detained two executives working for
ride-sharing company Uber in an ongoing battle over the
service's legality. Authorities said that they were being
questioned over "illicit activity." (bit.ly/1SZbDSd)
Greece has threatened to seek a court injunction against
European Union institutions, both to block the country's
expulsion from the euro and to halt asphyxiation of the banking
system. "The Greek government will make use of all our legal
rights," said the finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis. (bit.ly/1eVXV4a)
Sky News
The BBC has lost control of the rights to the Olympic Games
after the International Olympic Committee sealed a 920 million
pound pan-European deal with Discovery, the U.S.
broadcaster that owns Eurosport. Discovery will take control of
the UK rights from 2022, as the BBC has already secured
exclusive rights to the 2016, 2018 and 2020 Games. (bit.ly/1FLxhQu)
Plans by Cuadrilla Resources to frack for shale gas in
Lancashire have been rejected by county councillors. The company
had been seeking permission for exploratory drilling and
fracking in Little Plumpton, between Preston and Blackpool. (bit.ly/1R0nq5e)
The Independent
The British government is reportedly considering moving the
state-owned broadcaster Channel 4 to Birmingham. If such a move
was agreed, Channel 4 would sell its headquarters in Westminster
and follow HSBC Holdings, Deutsche Bank and
others in moving staff to Birmingham. (ind.pn/1NuDaHN)
($1 = 0.6358 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)