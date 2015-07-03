The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Dixons Carphone could open as many as 500 new stores in the U.S. after agreeing a tie-up with the American telecoms giant Sprint Corporation. (thetim.es/1ISY0wH)

Britain's largest mobile phone company EE will be fined 1 million pounds ($1.56 million) by Ofcom today as a punishment for its poor customer service record. (thetim.es/1ISZHdK)

The Guardian

The International Monetary Fund has electrified the referendum debate in Greece after it conceded that the crisis-ridden country needs up to 60 billion euros ($66.50 billion) of extra funds over the next three years and large-scale debt relief to create "a breathing space" and stabilise the economy. (bit.ly/1gdpczC)

BP Plc has agreed to pay a record environmental fine of $18.7 billion to settle legal actions brought by the U.S. and several states over the fatal 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (bit.ly/1gdpeaE)

The Telegraph

GlaxoSmithKline has taken further steps to repair its scandal-hit business in China by agreeing a tie-up with Desano Pharmaceuticals. Shanghai-based Desano will manufacture the "active pharmaceutical ingredient" in the HIV drug Tivicay, which is produced by GSK and Pfizer's joint venture, VIiV Healthcare. (bit.ly/1LGEpFd)

Irish airline Ryanair is suing Hertz after the American car hire group abruptly terminated its contract with the low-cost airline at midday on Thursday, accusing Ryanair of breach of contract. (bit.ly/1LGFtZI)

Sky News

The BBC is to cut 1,000 jobs because of a 150 million pounds shortfall in licence fee income, its director general Tony Hall has confirmed. (bit.ly/1gdnm1y)

The embattled London-listed oil group Gulf Keystone Petroleum is facing a fresh boardroom crisis with the potential exit of three board members, just days before its annual shareholder meeting. (bit.ly/1gdnr5m)

The Independent

The "rise of the suburbs" has seen house prices shoot up almost 20 percent in the outer London boroughs of Barking, Brent and Dagenham in the last three months, according to Nationwide's house price index for June. (ind.pn/1ISZase)

State benefits paid to thousands of sick and disabled could be cut by 30 pounds a week as part of the 12 billion pounds of welfare cuts to be implemented by the British government. People on housing benefit could be forced to contribute part of their rent for the first time under measures that could be announced in next week's budget, which will outline some of the welfare savings promised in the Conservatives' election manifesto. (ind.pn/1IT2DHg)

($1 = 0.6407 pounds) ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)