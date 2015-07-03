The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Dixons Carphone could open as many as 500 new stores
in the U.S. after agreeing a tie-up with the American telecoms
giant Sprint Corporation. (thetim.es/1ISY0wH)
Britain's largest mobile phone company EE will be fined 1
million pounds ($1.56 million) by Ofcom today as a punishment
for its poor customer service record. (thetim.es/1ISZHdK)
The Guardian
The International Monetary Fund has electrified the
referendum debate in Greece after it conceded that the
crisis-ridden country needs up to 60 billion euros ($66.50
billion) of extra funds over the next three years and
large-scale debt relief to create "a breathing space" and
stabilise the economy. (bit.ly/1gdpczC)
BP Plc has agreed to pay a record environmental fine
of $18.7 billion to settle legal actions brought by the U.S. and
several states over the fatal 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (bit.ly/1gdpeaE)
The Telegraph
GlaxoSmithKline has taken further steps to repair
its scandal-hit business in China by agreeing a tie-up with
Desano Pharmaceuticals. Shanghai-based Desano will manufacture
the "active pharmaceutical ingredient" in the HIV drug Tivicay,
which is produced by GSK and Pfizer's joint venture,
VIiV Healthcare. (bit.ly/1LGEpFd)
Irish airline Ryanair is suing Hertz after
the American car hire group abruptly terminated its contract
with the low-cost airline at midday on Thursday, accusing
Ryanair of breach of contract. (bit.ly/1LGFtZI)
Sky News
The BBC is to cut 1,000 jobs because of a 150 million pounds
shortfall in licence fee income, its director general Tony Hall
has confirmed. (bit.ly/1gdnm1y)
The embattled London-listed oil group Gulf Keystone
Petroleum is facing a fresh boardroom crisis with the
potential exit of three board members, just days before its
annual shareholder meeting. (bit.ly/1gdnr5m)
The Independent
The "rise of the suburbs" has seen house prices shoot up
almost 20 percent in the outer London boroughs of Barking, Brent
and Dagenham in the last three months, according to Nationwide's
house price index for June. (ind.pn/1ISZase)
State benefits paid to thousands of sick and disabled could
be cut by 30 pounds a week as part of the 12 billion pounds of
welfare cuts to be implemented by the British government. People
on housing benefit could be forced to contribute part of their
rent for the first time under measures that could be announced
in next week's budget, which will outline some of the welfare
savings promised in the Conservatives' election manifesto. (ind.pn/1IT2DHg)
($1 = 0.6407 pounds)
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)