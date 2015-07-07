July 7 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
THIRD ROLLS PROFIT WARNING STUNS CITY
Warren East, the new boss in charge of Rolls-Royce,
one of Britain's most important companies, has pledged to
improve its once-dire relationship with investors and the City.
THE RISING PRICE OF A PIECE OF OUR GREEN AND PLEASANT LAND
Confronted by soaring property prices, crowds, traffic jams
and fume-filled air, many of Britain's rich (and in some cases
famous) have turned to the countryside in search of better value
for money and quality of life - but their escape from the city
has come at a cost. Wealthy individuals have helped to push up
the value of farmland in England by more than 200 per cent over
The Guardian
GEORGE OSBORNE'S BUDGET TO INCLUDE SHAKEUP OF SUNDAY TRADING
LAWS
The biggest shakeup of trading laws since the reforms of the
1990s is set to be unveiled in the budget on Wednesday. UK
finance minister George Osborne will hand responsibility for
Sunday trading laws to Britain's towns and cities, allowing them
to decide how long shops can stay open, in a move that will put
an end to the national ban on large stores staying open for more
BILLIONS IN GAS PROJECTS STRANDED BY CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION,
SAYS THINK-TANK
More than $280 billion (179.52 billion pounds) of liquefied
natural gas projects being planned over the next decade risk
becoming "stranded" if global action is taken to limit climate
change to 2C, according to a report by the think-tank Carbon
The Telegraph
BBA: BANK LEVY 'HAS LOST THE UK THOUSANDS OF JOBS'
Britain is at risk of becoming a second-class financial
centre because of the bank levy, tight regulation on pay and
uncertainty over membership of the European Union, British
SAINSBURY'S STRIKES DEAL WITH SIR TERRY LEAHY-BACKED EAGLE
EYE
Sainsbury's has signed a deal with Eagle Eye, one
of its old foes, that will transform the way the supermarket
Sky News
STOCK MARKET JITTERS AFTER GREECE 'NO' VOTE
There was relatively muted reaction on stock markets across
the world concerned about Greece's possible exit from the
eurozone. The FTSE 100 Index initially dropped 73.3 points to
6509.5 after Greece voted to reject the terms of an
international bailout in Sunday's referendum. It closed at
MILLIONS OVERPAYING FOR ENERGY, WATCHDOG TO WARN
Millions of energy customers could save around 160 pounds
annually by switching suppliers, competition watchdog
Competition and Markets Authority will say on Tuesday in a
report which will criticise the biggest gas and electricity
The Independent
RSA APPEALS AGAINST TRIBUNAL'S AWARD TO SACKED IRISH
EXECUTIVE
RSA Insurance has appealed against an employment
tribunal ruling that awarded a former executive in its
controversial Irish business 1.25 million euros ($1.38 million)
GREECE DEBT CRISIS: BRITAIN APPEALS TO BOTH SIDES TO TAKE
THEIR 'ONE LAST CHANCE' TO RESOLVE SITUATION
Britain has appealed to Greece and its euro zone partners to
take their "one last chance" to solve the Greek debt crisis
(1 British pound = $1.5597)
($1 = 0.9058 euros)
