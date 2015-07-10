July 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy: The Times UK MORTGAGE COSTS SINK AS PRICE WAR HEATS UP The mortgage price war has intensified, with several offers falling to new lows as the Bank of England on Thursday held interest rates at 0.5 percent for the 76th month in a row. (thetim.es/1INjEae) UK'S BLACKPOOL LEISURE TYCOON IS FIRST AMONG HIS PEERS The seaside resort of Blackpool's three piers are back under single ownership after the owner of the North Pier snapped up the Central and South piers for an estimated 8 million pounds ($12.30 million). The Guardian BARCLAYS' CHAIRMAN CALLS ON BOARD TO DOUBLE SHARE PRICE IN THREE YEARS The new chairman of Barclays has told top staff he intends to double the bank's share price in three years as he slashes costs and reinvigorates the organisation. (bit.ly/1Rn0U6X) SAINSBURY'S FACES EQUAL PAY BATTLE WITH FEMALE SHOP FLOOR WORKERS Sainsbury's is facing legal action from four female shopfloor workers who claim they are paid less than men to do equally valuable jobs at the supermarket chain. (bit.ly/1ToPA7W) The Telegraph FCA DROPS THREE-YEAR PROBE INTO 'LONDON WHALE' The UK Financial Conduct Authority has dropped its three-year investigation into the "London Whale" trader who racked up $6.2 billion-worth of losses at one of the world's leading banks. (bit.ly/1GaA1ak) BT URGES OFCOM TO INVESTIGATE SKY'S GRIP ON TV MARKET BT has urged Ofcom to include paid-for television in a major review of the telecoms industry, claiming that Sky's dominance is leading to higher prices and poor service. (bit.ly/1Cs4UMS) Sky News CO-OP FOOD ADMITS DOUBLE BILLING ERROR A processing error has meant that hundreds of thousands of Co-operative Food customers have been left out of pocket. (bit.ly/1KZER0F) FASHION RETAILER REISS TO EXPLORE STAKE SALE The founder of the high street fashion chain Reiss is exploring a move to bring the first outside investors into the business he founded more than four decades ago. (bit.ly/1ToQdhR) The Independent LONDON TENANTS TO BE HIT WITH PRICE HIKES AFTER LANDLORDS' BUDGET BATTERING London's growing army of property renters could be set for a sharp increase in their monthly payments after landlords were hit by a sharp budget battering on Thursday. (ind.pn/1fsiXb9) ($1 = 0.6506 British pound) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)