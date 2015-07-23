July 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
PEARSON SELLS THE FINANCIAL TIMES TO JAPANESE NEWSPAPER
NIKKEI FOR 844 MLN POUNDS
The publishing and education company Pearson
confirmed that it is to sell the Financial Times to the Japanese
financial newspaper Nikkei for 844 million pounds. (thetim.es/1SF1Lex)
SUMMER SUN FAILS TO BRING THE SHOPPERS OUT
Retail sales in the UK dipped unexpectedly in June to the
lowest annual growth rate in two years in what economists
described as a temporary setback that would not derail the
recovery. (thetim.es/1HMuISL)
The Guardian
DRINKS GIANT DIAGEO UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ARTIFICIALLY
BOOSTING SALES FIGURES
Drinks giant Diageo, maker of Smirnoff and Johnnie
Walker brands, is reportedly being investigated by the
Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations it tried to
artificially boost sales figures by shipping excess inventory to
distributors. (bit.ly/1IhbFwZ)
FERRARI KICKSTARTS SPLIT FROM FIAT CHRYSLER BY FILING FOR
NYSE SHARE LISTING
Fiat Chrysler's plan to spin off Ferrari as a
separate business to fund future investment is on the starting
grid after the latter formally filed for an initial public
offering on the New York stock exchange. (bit.ly/1MqHJps)
The Telegraph
BARACK OBAMA SAYS BRITAIN MUST STAY IN EU
President of the United States, Barack Obama, has said that
Britain must stay in the European Union to continue to have a
strong influence on the world stage. (bit.ly/1JhUWyZ)
POUND SLIPS AS UK RETAIL SALES DISAPPOINT
An unexpected dip in UK retail sales last month pushed down
the pound, as consumers cut back spending on household goods and
groceries. (bit.ly/1VCm5BF)
Sky News
LONMIN TO EXTEND JOB CUTS AMID PLATINUM SLUMP
Lonmin will announce alongside its quarterly
production report that it intends to cut more than 5,000 jobs,
an increase from the 3,500 signalled in May. (bit.ly/1IouHry)
HORNBY LANDS JOB AT NEW GIANT LADBROKES CORAL
The former HBOS chief executive Andy Hornby is to land a top
management role at the gambling giant that will be formed from
the multibillion pound merger of Ladbrokes Plc and Gala
Coral. (bit.ly/1MKuwEL)
The Independent
EUROTUNNEL ASKS FOR EXTRA 10 MLN EUROS TO COPE WITH CALAIS
MIGRANT CRISIS
Eurotunnel has asked the French and British
governments to pay it almost 10 million euros (7 million pounds)
to cover the cost of the extra measures it has been forced to
take over the migrant crisis in Calais. (ind.pn/1CT3Jq3)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)