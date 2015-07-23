July 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PEARSON SELLS THE FINANCIAL TIMES TO JAPANESE NEWSPAPER NIKKEI FOR 844 MLN POUNDS

The publishing and education company Pearson confirmed that it is to sell the Financial Times to the Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei for 844 million pounds. (thetim.es/1SF1Lex)

SUMMER SUN FAILS TO BRING THE SHOPPERS OUT

Retail sales in the UK dipped unexpectedly in June to the lowest annual growth rate in two years in what economists described as a temporary setback that would not derail the recovery. (thetim.es/1HMuISL)

The Guardian

DRINKS GIANT DIAGEO UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ARTIFICIALLY BOOSTING SALES FIGURES

Drinks giant Diageo, maker of Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker brands, is reportedly being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations it tried to artificially boost sales figures by shipping excess inventory to distributors. (bit.ly/1IhbFwZ)

FERRARI KICKSTARTS SPLIT FROM FIAT CHRYSLER BY FILING FOR NYSE SHARE LISTING

Fiat Chrysler's plan to spin off Ferrari as a separate business to fund future investment is on the starting grid after the latter formally filed for an initial public offering on the New York stock exchange. (bit.ly/1MqHJps)

The Telegraph

BARACK OBAMA SAYS BRITAIN MUST STAY IN EU

President of the United States, Barack Obama, has said that Britain must stay in the European Union to continue to have a strong influence on the world stage. (bit.ly/1JhUWyZ)

POUND SLIPS AS UK RETAIL SALES DISAPPOINT

An unexpected dip in UK retail sales last month pushed down the pound, as consumers cut back spending on household goods and groceries. (bit.ly/1VCm5BF)

Sky News

LONMIN TO EXTEND JOB CUTS AMID PLATINUM SLUMP

Lonmin will announce alongside its quarterly production report that it intends to cut more than 5,000 jobs, an increase from the 3,500 signalled in May. (bit.ly/1IouHry)

HORNBY LANDS JOB AT NEW GIANT LADBROKES CORAL

The former HBOS chief executive Andy Hornby is to land a top management role at the gambling giant that will be formed from the multibillion pound merger of Ladbrokes Plc and Gala Coral. (bit.ly/1MKuwEL)

The Independent

EUROTUNNEL ASKS FOR EXTRA 10 MLN EUROS TO COPE WITH CALAIS MIGRANT CRISIS

Eurotunnel has asked the French and British governments to pay it almost 10 million euros (7 million pounds) to cover the cost of the extra measures it has been forced to take over the migrant crisis in Calais. (ind.pn/1CT3Jq3) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)