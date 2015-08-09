The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Legal & General is close to signing a deal to build 7,000 homes and almost a million square feet of office space on the outskirts of Leeds, pulling the trigger on the chief executive's plan to invest 1.5 billion pounds ($2.32 billion)in infrastructure during the next five years. (thetim.es/1J4Og8B)

Luxembourg will take a leading role in moves to address the problem of global tax avoidance by big business as the tiny European state looks to repair the damage from the so-called LuxLeaks scandal that revealed how it had been used to dodge taxes. (thetim.es/1J4SFZr)

The Guardian

The personal data, including bank details, of millions of Carphone Warehouse customers may have been accessed in a "sophisticated cyber-attack", the retailer has admitted. (bit.ly/1WaB2Lv)

Hinkley Point, the planned 24.5 billion-pound nuclear power station in Somerset, is under intensifying criticism from the energy industry and the City, even as the government prepares to give the final go-ahead for the heavily subsidised project. (bit.ly/1KZJ4Dp)

The Telegraph

Greece is closer to unlocking a fresh 86 billion-euro ($94.27-billion) rescue package after the country's creditors reportedly agreed on a draft deal this weekend. German and Greek media said 27 pages of "substantial" and "far-reaching" reforms had been agreed following marathon talks between Euclid Tsakalotos, Greece's finance minister, and the country's creditors on Saturday. (bit.ly/1f2quMx)

Senior managers at Royal Bank of Scotland Plc have been ordered to meet more small firms to make sure they stay focused on customer service and do not repeat the mistakes of the pre-crash years. (bit.ly/1UxKBCq)

Sky News

One of the UK's biggest privately owned housebuilders, Countryside Properties, is intensifying plans for a London flotation amid a string of government schemes to accelerate the construction of new homes. (bit.ly/1MeGF6H)

