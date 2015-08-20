Aug 20 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* GVC Holdings PLC is prepared to increase its offer
for Bwin.party to at least 130 pence a share or nearly
1.1 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) in a final push to secure a
takeover of its online gambling rival. (thetim.es/1J5gf56)
* The biggest independent UK oil producer in the North Sea,
EnQuest PLC, revealed a sharp slump in profits during
the first half of this year as it was buffeted by the sliding
international price of crude. (thetim.es/1TWPvH1)
The Guardian
* Irn-Bru's maker, AG Barr, is to end glass-bottle
returns after 110 years as it invests 5 million pounds in new
facilities. The company cited a reduction in the number of
bottles returned for 30 pence as customers increasingly chose to
recycle at home. (bit.ly/1fqiTaT)
* Shares in Glencore PLC, the FTSE-100 miner and
commodities trader, have slumped to a record low after tumbling
prices for coal and metals linked to slowing Chinese demand hit
first-half profits. (bit.ly/1gXW5jV)
The Telegraph
* Britain's insurance firms are under pressure to improve
their defences against cyber attacks, as the Bank of England
conducts a survey to check up on progress in the sector. (bit.ly/1E565Ti)
* Car insurer, Admiral Group PLC has shrugged off
gloomy forecasts of costly claims inflation to post
better-than-expected profits for the first half of the year. (bit.ly/1JjIjTB)
Sky News
* The U.K. has reached "saturation point" in terms of the
number of high-skilled jobs available for graduates leaving
university, according to an industry body. The Chartered
Institute of Personnel and Development said 58.8 percentage of
UK graduates are in jobs deemed more suitable for non-graduates.
(bit.ly/1EDwx0R)
* Carlsberg has faced a drop in the sale of its beers in
Russia and Ukraine, but has grown its market share in
Kazakhstan. (bit.ly/1MyICuJ)
The Independent
* Bluebella, burst into the black, making a profit of
347,000 pounds in 2014 against a 430,300 pounds loss the
previous year. Sales tripled to 3.7 million pounds. (ind.pn/1E5aPs8)
