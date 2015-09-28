The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
AB INBEV could table a 70 billion pound ($106.35
billion) bid for SABMiller this week, firing the
starting gun on the biggest-ever takeover of a British company.
Over recent days the world's two biggest brewers have begun
"friendly" talks, sources said. (thetim.es/1O3ECEO)
Struggling department store Debenhams' three biggest
investors - Schroders, Milestone Resources and Old
Mutual - are pushing for a board shake-up with help from the
broker Cenkos. (thetim.es/1O3ESnv)
The Guardian
John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, will promise to match
Jeremy Corbyn's new politics with a new economics, including a
pledge that the next Labour government will live within its
means but run a different kind of economy. (bit.ly/1O3F1r5)
Lawyers for UK drivers have urged Volkswagen AG
to "come clean" over exactly which cars have been affected in
Britain by the emissions-rigging scandal that has rocked the
global car industry. (bit.ly/1O3F7yI)
The Telegraph
Managing director of Formula 1 circuit Silverstone, Patrick
Allen, said the future of British Grand Prix is at risk as the
race track is in dire need of funds and an investor. (bit.ly/1O3Fx8v)
Germany's Volkswagen AG faces tough times ahead
as investors flee its bonds, driving up the cost of borrowing.
The ECB is believed to have stopped buying VW bonds, which it
had been buying as part of its quantitative easing package.
Private investors are also dropping out of the market, in a sign
that they fear for VW's financial health. (bit.ly/1O3GEF1)
Sky News
Lawyers are being approached by large numbers of Volkswagen
owners and shareholders as motorists wait to hear how the UK is
affected by the emissions scandal. (bit.ly/1O3GQ7j)
Barclays PLC is in preliminary discussions with
potential buyers to exit from parts of its investment banking
business in Brazil, Sky News reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1O3HgdJ)
The Independent
Warring politicians have contributed to the UK's
"productivity slowdown", according to evidence passed to the
House of Commons' Business Select Committee. (ind.pn/1O3Lpyl)
Scotland would "welcome" junior doctors from England
threatened by a new contract imposed by Westminster, according
to the Scottish Health Secretary. (ind.pn/1O3LyC4)
