Sept 29 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Royal Dutch Shell Plc ordered a retreat from the
Arctic yesterday, as it abandoned plans to drill for oil in
Alaska's Chukchi Sea, despite forfeiting nearly $9 billion in
total costs. (thetim.es/1Jzht5h)
It has emerged that a Brazilian congressional inquiry into
Petrobras Argentina SA is being widened to include
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc's relationship with the state
oil and gas company, according to reports. (thetim.es/1JzhUwu)
The Guardian
A private hearing is to take place in December in which the
Serious Fraud Office is thought to be pressing ahead with
seeking legal documents from Barclays Plc as part of
its ongoing investigation into the bank's 2008 rescue
fundraising. (bit.ly/1JzicDJ)
German prosecutors have launched an investigation into the
former chief executive of Volkswagen AG as a result
of the diesel emissions-rigging scandal. (bit.ly/1Jzik63)
The Telegraph
Business leaders branded UK's Shadow Chancellor of the
Exchequer John McDonnell an "interventionist" and accused him of
taking a "pure fantasy" approach to the UK economy, after he
told the Labour Party conference he would review the "entire tax
system". (bit.ly/1JzitGE)
The European Commission will revise the VAT regime for tech
start-ups after agreeing with UK Prime Minister David Cameron
that they were punishing British entrepreneurs. (bit.ly/1JziGd0)
Sky News
Up to 1,700 workers are to lose their jobs after Thai firm
Sahviriya Steel Industries PCL announced it was closing
its iron and steel making works on Teesside. The company said it
was with "regret" it had to announce the decision to mothball
the facilities at its Redcar plant. (bit.ly/1Jzj0Z8)
Sky News has learnt that the Competition and Markets
Authority will announce before the stock market opens the
outcome of an inquiry lasting nearly seven months which could
have a direct impact on millions of consumers' electricity
bills. (bit.ly/1Jzj3UM)
The Independent
Bank of England officials will follow in the footsteps of
their U.S. counterparts and delay raising interest rates,
according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. (ind.pn/1Jzj9vH)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)