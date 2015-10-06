The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's biggest banks have lent more than $5 billion to the world's most active commodity traders, raising fears that they could suffer big losses if the falling price of natural resources sparks a crisis at one of the companies. (thetim.es/1NhsY9u)

- The United States, Japan and 10 other Pacific Rim nations have agreed to the largest regional trade accord in history, the Trans-Pacific Partnership in a move that will place new pressure on European Union nations to conclude their own deal with America for freeing up trade. (thetim.es/1OU1Z3M)

The Guardian

- Cut-price shares in Lloyds Banking Group PLC are to be sold to the public next year in a move that will complete the sale of the taxpayer's stake in the bailed-out institution but risk exposing the government to a loss on the stock offering. (bit.ly/1FRGMVh)

- Tesco PLC has withdrawn almost 70,000 packs of garlic bread slices after an investigation found some were underweight. Trading Standards officers said they discovered 39 packets of the supermarket's own-brand product had net weights below the figure declared on the packaging. (bit.ly/1LeL1uH)

The Telegraph

- Ordinary investors will be offered a 5 percent discount on shares and bonus shares in a 2 billion pounds ($3.03 billion) sale that will mark the final stage of Lloyds Banking Group PLC return to the private sector, the Treasury has announced. The sale risks making a loss unless Lloyd Banking Group PLC share price improves rapidly over the coming months. (bit.ly/1LcZ1Re)

- BP PLC has got the "punishment it deserves," the U.S. Attorney General said, after agreeing the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. The British company will pay more than $20 billion in fines to resolve the disaster, which killed 11 workers and saw more than 3 million of barrels of oil flow into the sea, destroying marine life and businesses. (bit.ly/1MUVnyY)

Sky News

- Chancellor George Osborne has announced a radical devolution of business rates to local councils as the centrepiece of his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. The uniform business rate set in Whitehall will be scrapped, and local councils will take control of the setting of the controversial levy. (bit.ly/1L1ygzZ)

The Independent

- Apple Inc has bought a new artificial intelligence-powered company, VocalIQ, based in Cambridge, that aims to make robots easier to speak to and could lead to improvements in its voice assistant, Siri. (ind.pn/1WIJdho)

