The Times
- Employees of SABMiller PLC are bracing themselves
for thousands of job losses around the world after the brewer
agreed to a 68 billion pound ($103.69 billion) takeover by
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA. Anheuser-Busch InBev is
renowned for cost-cutting, and analysts said that shrinking
SABMiller's 69,000-strong workforce would be central to
extracting estimated synergies of as much as $2 billion. (thetim.es/1NbIP6o)
- The privatised water industry has been allowed to soak
consumers for more than 800 million pounds in the past five
years, an average of nearly 30 pounds a household, an
investigation into the water market by the National Audit Office
estimated. (thetim.es/1La1vTE)
The Guardian
- Volkswagen AG has announced 750 million pounds
in spending cuts at its core division to help pay for a product
overhaul following the emissions testing scandal that has rocked
Europe's biggest carmaker. (bit.ly/1X174J60)
- Inflation in Britain has dipped below zero for the second
time this year, easing pressure on the Bank of England to raise
interest rates from their record low. Official figures showed
inflation was down from zero in August to -0.1 percent in
September, helped by cheaper fuel prices. (bit.ly/1ZyvE6p)
The Telegraph
- House prices for first-time buyers surged to a record high
in August, with the typical first-time buyer paying 3.8 percent
more than they would have done a year earlier. The average price
paid for a starter home in the United Kingdom is now 215,000
pounds. (bit.ly/1L96e7X)
Sky News
- The prospect of the biggest foreign takeover of a British
firm has taken a leap forward, with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
agreeing terms with SABMiller PLC. The deal
would value SABMiller at almost 70 billion pounds - making it
the fourth highest-value takeover of all time. (bit.ly/1LJkq4G)
- Diageo PLC is to accelerate its restructuring by
agreeing a sale of a major chunk of its wine division to the
Australian owner of Lindemans. Sky News has learnt that Diageo,
which owns brands such as Blossom Hill and Piat d'Or, was poised
to sign a deal to offload parts of its United Kingdom and United
States wine operations to Treasury Wine Estates. (bit.ly/1jx2kMN)
The Independent
- Yodel, the UK parcel carrier group, is seeking to hire
7,000 temporary drivers to handle Christmas deliveries, include
3,000 flexible or part-time workers to deliver parcels in their
local area. The 7,000 new hires amount to a 70 percent boost to
Yodel's employee numbers, adding significantly to its current
army of between 8,000 and 10,000 drivers. (ind.pn/1R8ED8e)
($1 = 0.6558 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)