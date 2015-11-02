The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England is to hold a "war game" next week to test the defences of the world's largest financial institutions against a cyber attack. "Resilient Shield" will simulate a hack on computers that underpin the global financial system. The aim is to assess whether the networks used by banks can withstand a concerted attempt by hackers to breach their security. (thetim.es/1WslfF1)

British Prime Minister David Cameron has formed a task force to negotiate the terms of a financial aid package for a 5 billion pound ($7.72 billion), 1,000-mile (1,610-km) power line under the Atlantic Ocean. This undersea cable aims to bring electricity generated by Iceland's hot lava and thundering waterfalls to Britain. (thetim.es/1WslsIo)

The Guardian

The UK is expected to lose tens of millions of pounds in VAT avoidance and evasion this Christmas as a growing number of non-EU sellers, including hundreds from China, increasingly dominate sales of popular gifts on Amazon and eBay . (bit.ly/1WrNTpZ)

Britain's biggest banks are expected to find out on Monday whether they are in line for a multi-million pound windfall from a 14 billion-pound sale of Visa Europe. (bit.ly/1WslFet)

The Telegraph

Media giants and private investors including Discovery Communications, BT and a consortium led by its former chairman, Luke Johnson, are circling Channel 4 as the government prepares to sell off the broadcaster. (bit.ly/1WslP5E)

George Osborne is "playing with fire" and could trigger a political storm as big as the tax credits controversy if he decides to throw out the rules on pension tax relief, the leader of one of Britain's biggest saving firms has warned. (bit.ly/1WslUpU)

Sky News

The Bank of England has told the credit card giant Visa to keep a substantial presence in the UK after the $23.5 billion takeover of its European operations amid wider concerns about the integrity of international payment systems. (bit.ly/1WrLvPR)

Families could end up paying 100 pounds more for insurance policies per year, experts have warned. The standard rate of Insurance Premium Tax has risen from 6 percent to 9.5 percent, affecting all policies which have a start date from Nov. 1 onwards. (bit.ly/1Wsm4O5)

The Independent

Hopes of a revival for China's slowing economy were dashed after its manufacturing sector shrank for a third successive month in October, as a raft of stimulus measures failed to steer it back on course. (ind.pn/1Wsmm7P)

Facebook is to change its "real name" policy, allowing people to more easily prove who they are - but not getting rid of it entirely. (ind.pn/1WsmqEs) ($1 = 0.6479 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)