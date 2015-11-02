The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
The Bank of England is to hold a "war game" next week to
test the defences of the world's largest financial institutions
against a cyber attack. "Resilient Shield" will simulate a hack
on computers that underpin the global financial system. The aim
is to assess whether the networks used by banks can withstand a
concerted attempt by hackers to breach their security. (thetim.es/1WslfF1)
British Prime Minister David Cameron has formed a task force
to negotiate the terms of a financial aid package for a 5
billion pound ($7.72 billion), 1,000-mile (1,610-km) power line
under the Atlantic Ocean. This undersea cable aims to bring
electricity generated by Iceland's hot lava and thundering
waterfalls to Britain. (thetim.es/1WslsIo)
The Guardian
The UK is expected to lose tens of millions of pounds in VAT
avoidance and evasion this Christmas as a growing number of
non-EU sellers, including hundreds from China, increasingly
dominate sales of popular gifts on Amazon and eBay
. (bit.ly/1WrNTpZ)
Britain's biggest banks are expected to find out on Monday
whether they are in line for a multi-million pound windfall from
a 14 billion-pound sale of Visa Europe. (bit.ly/1WslFet)
The Telegraph
Media giants and private investors including Discovery
Communications, BT and a consortium led by its
former chairman, Luke Johnson, are circling Channel 4 as the
government prepares to sell off the broadcaster. (bit.ly/1WslP5E)
George Osborne is "playing with fire" and could trigger a
political storm as big as the tax credits controversy if he
decides to throw out the rules on pension tax relief, the leader
of one of Britain's biggest saving firms has warned. (bit.ly/1WslUpU)
Sky News
The Bank of England has told the credit card giant Visa
to keep a substantial presence in the UK after the $23.5
billion takeover of its European operations amid wider concerns
about the integrity of international payment systems. (bit.ly/1WrLvPR)
Families could end up paying 100 pounds more for insurance
policies per year, experts have warned. The standard rate of
Insurance Premium Tax has risen from 6 percent to 9.5 percent,
affecting all policies which have a start date from Nov. 1
onwards. (bit.ly/1Wsm4O5)
The Independent
Hopes of a revival for China's slowing economy were dashed
after its manufacturing sector shrank for a third successive
month in October, as a raft of stimulus measures failed to steer
it back on course. (ind.pn/1Wsmm7P)
Facebook is to change its "real name" policy,
allowing people to more easily prove who they are - but not
getting rid of it entirely. (ind.pn/1WsmqEs)
($1 = 0.6479 pounds)
