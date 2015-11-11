Nov 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times The value of goods exported to China through London's Heathrow Airport has more than doubled in a year. More than 7 billion pounds ($10.59 billion) of exports was flown out of the airport to China in the past 12 months, a rise of 117 percent from a year earlier, according to an analysis from HM Revenue and Customs. (thetim.es/1HGuAlW) About three weeks after Tesco Plc said that Citigroup Inc was replacing Deutsche Bank AG as its joint corporate broker, the German bank has said that it no longer recommends that investors buy the supermarket's stock. (thetim.es/1HGuElG) The Guardian EasyJet Plc on Tuesday announced its new Flight Club scheme, a loyalty scheme for frequent flyers, as it continued to woo the short-haul business travel market despite increasing competition from low-cost rivals. (bit.ly/1HGrXjT) HM Revenue and Customs is failing to answer a quarter of the 50 million calls it receives a year, despite creating what it describes as possibly the biggest virtual call centre in the world, MPs have been told. (bit.ly/1M57Dgi) The Telegraph Challenger banks should create their own reforms to break up the closed shop of current accounts, even if the regulators have "missed a trick" by keeping the prevailing rules on free bank accounts, the boss of Virgin Money has said. (bit.ly/1HGvT4j) Sky News Asda will not be part of "Black Friday" this year, citing "shopper fatigue" around the one-day sales event. The Wal-Mart-owned store faced criticism from the police for its poor handling of the event last year when shoppers fought over deals in its stores. (bit.ly/1HGwanR) Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership , Mike Coupe, Sainsbury's chief executive, and Helen Dickinson, director-general of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), met the Treasury minister David Gauke last week to urge the government to restrict the industry's tax burden, as part of an increasingly frenetic campaign by retailers to curb the multibillion-pound cost of business rates. (bit.ly/1HGwkvx) The Independent The European Union, within the next few days, is expected to announce new guidelines requiring member states to affix labels that specifically identify products made in Israeli settlements, and thereby distinguish the goods from those coming from Israel proper. (ind.pn/1HGwuTr) ($1 = 0.6608 pound) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)