The Times

Britain's aerospace and defence industry has lurched into crisis as Rolls-Royce put out another devastating profit warning while BAE Systems announced the loss of hundreds of jobs in Lancashire because of the lack of orders for the Eurofighter Typhoon. (thetim.es/1iY2U5J)

Bank of England's Andy Haldane told the Trade Union Congress that millions of jobs could be at risk from automation, with those most vulnerable working in the administrative, clerical and production sectors and among the low paid. (thetim.es/1iY2Xy8)

The Guardian

Shares in mining giant BHP Billiton have fallen to new 10-year lows after Brazil imposed an initial fines of 250 mln reais ($66.2 mln) on its co-owned operation where two dams burst, killing at least seven people and coating a two-state area with mud and mine waste. (bit.ly/1iY36lk)

Xeros, a British technology group that specialises in "waterless" washing machines, has announced plans to raise 40 million pounds ($60.90 million) from shareholders for its further development. (bit.ly/1iY3alc)

The Telegraph

Tax experts have warned that plans to merge HM Revenue & Customs' local offices into 13 hubs could "stretch HMRC to breaking point", as staff are told 137 sites will be closed over the next decade. (bit.ly/1iY3hwQ)

Mario Draghi has hinted that Britain's demands to renegotiate its relationship with the EU will have an impact on how the European Central Bank conducts monetary policy. (bit.ly/1iY3iAU)

Sky News

The Bank of England's chief economist has warned that the UK's "economic aircraft appears to be losing speed on the runway". Andy Haldane also repeated his case for a possible interest rate cut rather than a rise, given headwinds in the global economy which have knocked confidence in the UK. (bit.ly/1iY3mRi)

British Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to create a "modern, dynamic partnership" and said 9 billion pounds of trade deals are being signed by UK and Indian companies this week. They include a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) investment in India by Vodafone.

The Independent

Families hit by George Osborne's tax credit cuts should "go without" certain things like subscriptions to television services, Conservative party minister Tracey Crouch has said. (ind.pn/1iY3CzK)

The ISIS militant group has released a new video via its foreign language propaganda wing, the al-Hayat Media Centre, threatening to launch attacks in Russia "very soon". (ind.pn/1iY3GQ3)

