The Times
Britain's aerospace and defence industry has lurched into
crisis as Rolls-Royce put out another devastating profit warning
while BAE Systems announced the loss of hundreds of
jobs in Lancashire because of the lack of orders for the
Eurofighter Typhoon. (thetim.es/1iY2U5J)
Bank of England's Andy Haldane told the Trade Union Congress
that millions of jobs could be at risk from automation, with
those most vulnerable working in the administrative, clerical
and production sectors and among the low paid. (thetim.es/1iY2Xy8)
The Guardian
Shares in mining giant BHP Billiton have fallen to
new 10-year lows after Brazil imposed an initial fines of 250
mln reais ($66.2 mln) on its co-owned operation where two dams
burst, killing at least seven people and coating a two-state
area with mud and mine waste. (bit.ly/1iY36lk)
Xeros, a British technology group that specialises in
"waterless" washing machines, has announced plans to raise 40
million pounds ($60.90 million) from shareholders for its
further development. (bit.ly/1iY3alc)
The Telegraph
Tax experts have warned that plans to merge HM Revenue &
Customs' local offices into 13 hubs could "stretch HMRC to
breaking point", as staff are told 137 sites will be closed over
the next decade. (bit.ly/1iY3hwQ)
Mario Draghi has hinted that Britain's demands to
renegotiate its relationship with the EU will have an impact on
how the European Central Bank conducts monetary policy. (bit.ly/1iY3iAU)
Sky News
The Bank of England's chief economist has warned that the
UK's "economic aircraft appears to be losing speed on the
runway". Andy Haldane also repeated his case for a possible
interest rate cut rather than a rise, given headwinds in the
global economy which have knocked confidence in the UK. (bit.ly/1iY3mRi)
British Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to create a
"modern, dynamic partnership" and said 9 billion pounds of trade
deals are being signed by UK and Indian companies this week.
They include a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) investment in
India by Vodafone.
The Independent
Families hit by George Osborne's tax credit cuts should "go
without" certain things like subscriptions to television
services, Conservative party minister Tracey Crouch has said. (ind.pn/1iY3CzK)
The ISIS militant group has released a new video via its
foreign language propaganda wing, the al-Hayat Media Centre,
threatening to launch attacks in Russia "very soon". (ind.pn/1iY3GQ3)
($1 = 0.6568 pounds)
