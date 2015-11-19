Nov 19 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* National Grid and offshore wind in the eye of a storm

British Energy Secretary Amber Rudd has signalled a further retreat from spiralling green subsidies, pledging that there would be "no more blank cheques" written for costly offshore wind projects.

* Ladbrokes is also-ran in Coral deal, financier warns punters

The billionaire Irish financier, Dermot Desmond, who controls the Celtic Football Club has called on shareholders of Ladbrokes Plc to block its proposed 3.2 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) merger with Gala Coral, branding it "the death of Ladbrokes as an independent company".

The Guardian

* Worldpay appoints first woman to main board

Worldpay, the payments-processing company chaired by City veteran Mike Rake, has appointed the first woman to its main board, weeks after floating on the stock market.

* FCA warns it could force investment managers to provide value for money

The Financial Conduct Authority has said it is prepared to intervene to increase competition and reduce charges to the 25 million customers of Britain's 6.6 trillion pounds investment management industry.

The Telegraph

* Cook Defence Systems wins 70 million pounds army deal

The British Army's tanks and armoured vehicles will be kept rolling by Cook Defence Systems after the privately owned business secured a 70-million-pound deal with the Ministry of Defence.

* UK Mail shares plunge after troubled move to new automated plant

UK Mail Group Plc saw its shares plunge by more than 17.5 percent after the company issued a fresh profit warning as its parcel delivery service struggles with a move to a new fully automatic processing facility.

Sky News

* Watchdogs to examine grounds for HBOS ban

Banking regulators are to examine whether there are grounds for a formal City ban on HBOS's former chiefs as a three-year inquiry concludes that they must shoulder much of the blame for the bank's collapse.

* Barclays in new $150 mln forex rigging penalty

Barclays Plc is to pay an extra $150 million penalty to U.S. regulators to settle allegations of foreign exchange rate rigging. The New York Department of Financial Services also said the British bank would "terminate" a senior employee - its global head of electronic fixed income, currencies and commodities automated flow trading. ($1 = 0.6560 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)