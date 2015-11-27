The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Net migration has reached a record 336,000 as figures
published yesterday showed that Romanians are now the third
biggest group coming to the UK. (thetim.es/1IkAeu9)
George Osborne's decision to spend the bulk of the 27
billion stg windfall from changes to the borrowing forecast in
the autumn statement may prove a reckless gamble, the Institute
for Fiscal Studies has warned. (thetim.es/1NRtc25)
The Guardian
An "elephant deal' executed three years ago has cost
Barclays Plc 72 million stg in penalties after the FCA
concluded that the bank ran the risk of being used to launder
money or finance terrorism. (bit.ly/1ljyGvl)
Volkswagen AG's luxury flagship Audi has
suspended two engineers after its larger diesel engines were
found evading emissions limits in the U.S. (bit.ly/1Xt6mTp)
The Telegraph
A wave of company failures is "inevitable" in Britain's oil
and gas industry, with businesses supporting the wider energy
sector the first to fail, according to advisory firm FRP. (bit.ly/1MGxc7O)
Tesco Plc has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a
U.S. lawsuit over the accounting scandal last year which saw its
shares crumble. (bit.ly/1kVJArA)
Sky News
An early investor in Facebook Inc is poised to invest
millions of pounds in CarWow, a UK-based online dealer which has
been described as the Expedia for new vehicles. (bit.ly/1T8Bbvj)
The rate of car tax avoidance has more than doubled, partly
because some buyers of used cars do not realise new rules mean
they have to pay tax on the vehicle immediately. Figures from
the Department for Transport show that the rate of unlicensed
vehicles in traffic increased to 1.4 percent in 2015 from 0.6
percent in 2013, the last time it carried out a survey. (bit.ly/1jmklwM)
The Independent
The Chancellor's U-turn on tax credit cuts has only delayed,
rather than avoided, a severe squeeze on the incomes of poor
working families, according to two of the country's most
respected think tanks, Resolution Foundation and the Institute
for Fiscal Studies. (ind.pn/1NwR5le)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)