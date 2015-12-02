The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
* The Bank of England has called time on the financial
crisis but warned lenders that they may have to set aside 10
billion pounds ($15.07 billion) of "rainy day" funds to shield
them against the next market meltdown. (thetim.es/1XFpZaR)
* Neil Woodford's fund has suffered losses of $55 million -
far greater than previously thought - in backing a cancer
treatment company that is being sued by shareholders and has
been accused of financial impropriety. (thetim.es/1MVKAVv)
The Guardian
* Barclays faces a higher than expected bill to
recruit Jes Staley, who began his job as the bank's chief
executive on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1HFgXck)
* George Osborne came under fire from MPs on Tuesday for
refusing to admit that he plans to rely on a strong rise in net
immigration to achieve a budget surplus at the end of the
parliament. (bit.ly/1l6jgei)
The Telegraph
* England's housebuilders will not be able to build the
homes the country needs, even by 2020, a former Bank of England
policymaker has warned. (bit.ly/1l6jlyN)
* Almost 70 percent of shoppers plan to visit Aldi or Lidl
for cheaper Christmas groceries this year in a further sign of
the unstoppable rise of the discounters. (bit.ly/1NGD7NO)
Sky News
* Sky News understands that CVC Capital Partners has
finalised a deal to acquire close to 50 percent of the RAC from
Carlyle, a rival private equity group which bought the
company in 2011. Sources said the two firms had agreed a
transaction based on an enterprise value of about 2.2 billion
euro ($2.34 billion). (bit.ly/1MVKgGl)
* A state-backed consortium of Chinese investors is buying a
13 percent stake in the owner of Premier League giants
Manchester City. (bit.ly/1RkOVF6)
The Independent
* Clive Christian, producer of the world's most expensive
perfume fell into the red prior to its sale to an investor group
that includes private equity tycoon Jon Moulton, new accounts
show.
