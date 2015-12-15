Dec 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Sir Hector Sants, the former chief executive of the
Financial Services Authority, was criticised by an official
investigator yesterday for failing to take action against Andy
Hornby over the collapse of HBOS Plc. (thetim.es/1Rl9jXm)
Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced plans to cut a
further 2,800 jobs as the oil major's increasingly contentious
36 billion pounds ($54.55 billion) takeover of BG Group Plc
received clearance from the Chinese competition
authorities. (thetim.es/1Rl9phG)
The Guardian
Commodities trader Trafigura is to pay $775 million in
share-based bonuses to 600 staff after it banked bumper profits
from oil trading in turbulent markets that have seen the price
of crude approach lows not seen since before the financial
crisis. (bit.ly/1Rl9CBx)
Fitch, which cut its rating on the United Kingdom to a notch
below the top AAA level in 2013, said on Monday a vote for
Brexit would be "moderately credit negative" for the UK, putting
at risk its medium-term growth and investment prospects, its
external position, and the future of Scotland within it. (bit.ly/1Rl9EcR)
The Telegraph
Opec will be forced to call an emergency meeting within
weeks to stabilize the market if crude prices fail to rebound
after crashing to seven-year lows of $35 a barrel, two of the
oil cartel's member states have warned. (bit.ly/1Rl9IsY)
Yahoo Inc is facing pressure from its shareholders
SpringOwl Asset Management and Canyon Capital Advisors to pursue
other alternatives besides a complex spin-off of its internet
operations while Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer struggles
to revive the company's revenue growth. (bit.ly/1Rlaoi1)
Sky News
Amazon.com Inc's UK website appears to have stopped
selling hoverboards pending safety reviews amid fears some
models could explode or catch fire. (bit.ly/1RlardM)
Arnaud de Puyfontaine, the chief executive of Universal
Music's parent company, Vivendi, is to join Gloo
Networks as it chairman, Sky News understands. (bit.ly/1MdIcFZ)
The Independent
China's eleventh richest man, Guo Guangchang, attended a
company meeting in Shanghai on Monday, his first public
reappearance since he was detained by Chinese authorities.
Guangchang was reportedly missing since last Thursday. (ind.pn/1RlaB4T)
The Advertising Standards Authority is examining complaints
that drug firm Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, makers of
Nurofen, is misleading consumers with unfounded claims for its
pain-relief products. (ind.pn/1RlaIxi)
($1 = 0.6599 pounds)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)