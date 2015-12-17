Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The American central bank drew a line under the financial crisis last night by raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, ending an unprecedented period of monetary stimulus. (thetim.es/1IVtbxF)

Gatwick will open a new front in its campaign to build a second runway by promising to stagger the work over two decades, The Times has learned. (thetim.es/1IVted1)

The Guardian

Parents are being warned to be on their guard against counterfeit toys this Christmas after tests of seized items revealed some contained harmful levels of chemicals that can cause serious long-term health problems. (bit.ly/1IVtitc)

Prince William receives highly sensitive cabinet papers as well as his father, Prince Charles, it has emerged. The second in line to the throne is sent confidential papers from the very top of government "occasionally" and "when relevant," a royal source confirmed. (bit.ly/1IVtl8s)

The Telegraph

Uber users can now book taxis via Facebook Messenger after the two digital giants teamed up. The social network revealed on Wednesday that it has launched a Transportation option on its messaging service. (bit.ly/1IVtpF2)

The bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies have called on the government to decide on Heathrow expansion by the end of May, amid growing fears a third runway will be mired in political wrangling and never built. (bit.ly/1IVtsk8)

Sky News

House prices are set to rise by 50 percent over the next 10 years with property values in London nearly doubling, a report predicts. It would mean a typical house price would be around 139,000 pounds higher than the current average of 280,000 pounds by 2025. (bit.ly/1IVtw3p)

Santander UK is drawing up plans for a shock bid to buy more than 300 branches from Royal Bank of Scotland just over three years after abandoning the same deal. (bit.ly/1IVtAAc)

The Independent

Retail Acquisitions has hired Aidan Treacy, a former finance director at the dairy giant Unigate, as chief financial officer, marking its first significant boardroom appointment since buying the struggling high street chain BHS in March. (ind.pn/1IVtLLO)

(Compiled by Ankush Sharma)