The Times
Chris Ronnie, the former chief executive of JJB
Sports and a former business partner of Sports Direct
founder Mike Ashley, on Thursday was ordered to pay
633,000 pounds ($943,486.50) for his role in one of the retail
industry's most notorious frauds. (thetim.es/1IcdKkN)
Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary
Fund, has been ordered to stand trial on negligence charges over
her handling of a 403 million euros ($436.85 million) payout to
tycoon Bernard Tapie when she was French finance minister. (thetim.es/1Ice4jn)
The Guardian
Google enlisted members of the U.S. Congress,
whose election campaigns it helped fund, to pressure the
European Union to drop a 6 billion euros antitrust case which
threatens to decimate the U.S. tech firm's business in Europe.
(bit.ly/1IceiHg)
George Osborne is preparing to hand the Bank of England
extra powers to rein in the rapidly growing buy-to-let market,
in an attempt to prevent landlords exacerbating movements in
house prices and threatening financial stability. (bit.ly/1Ices1w)
The Telegraph
Sir Nigel Rudd, chairman of Heathrow Airport, has accused
ministers of putting politics before the economy by delaying a
decision on a third runway, in a scathing attack that came
shortly after he announced his shock retirement from the
airport. (bit.ly/1IceEhc)
Solar panel subsidy cuts could result in 18,700 job losses,
UK ministers have admitted, as they confirmed payments to
homeowners would be slashed in the new year. (bit.ly/1IceKoT)
Sky News
The EU is to hold an inquiry into the scandal that saw
Volkswagen caught rigging emissions tests. The
wide-ranging inquiry could last up to a year and will look into
whether the regulatory monitoring of the car industry was too
lax amid claims that EU regulators ignored suspicious pollution
testing of diesel cars. (bit.ly/1IceWVp)
British retail giant Marks & Spencer is to open its first
store in Beijing on Friday. Opening the 1,500-square-metre store
in the Chinese capital is part of the brand's strategy to
concentrate on flagship branches in large cities while expanding
online. (bit.ly/1IceWo8)
The Independent
The last batch of round pound coins has been produced at the
Royal Mint. Round pound coins are being phased out to make way
for a new 12-sided 1 pound coin that will enter circulation in
2017. (ind.pn/1Icf7jr)
Guus Hiddink is to be handed the task of rescuing Chelsea's
disastrous season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho, who signed a new 10 million-pound-a-year four-year
contract in August after leading Chelsea to the Premier League
title last season, was informed of his dismissal at lunchtime in
a 10-minute meeting with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy at the
club's Cobham training ground. (ind.pn/1IcfjPH)
($1 = 0.6709 pounds)
($1 = 0.9225 euros)
