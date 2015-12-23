Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Egyptian government has appointed London-based security consultant Control Risks Group to enhance the security at airports in Egypt after the crash of the Russian Airbus A321 that took off from Sharm el-Sheikh in October. (thetim.es/1NBt2hL)

Bullish plans by employers to hire more staff next year could lead to a skills shortage in areas ranging from engineering to management, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation. (thetim.es/1NBt4GF)

The Guardian

Tax officials are exploring whether Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc can be forced to foot the bill for ballooning VAT fraud associated with an army of small overseas sellers who are rapidly coming to dominate sales of many popular items on Britain's leading shopping websites. (bit.ly/1JsrJhf)

Fears were heightened on Tuesday that George Osborne will miss his deficit reduction targets after the latest official figures showed that the government's budget deficit was 10 percent higher last month than in November 2014. (bit.ly/1NBtcG1)

The Telegraph

Royal Dutch Shell is planning to slash $7 billion of costs, $8 billion of investment and 10,300 jobs in the next two years if shareholders approve its plan to buy BG Group , the energy giant has vowed. (bit.ly/1m6jLFY)

Tata Steel UK is in exclusive talks with Greybull Capital over a potential sale of its "Long Products Europe" business, offering a lifeline for several thousand jobs at UK steel plants currently earmarked for closure. (bit.ly/1O7IB2s)

Sky News

Pearson Plc has abandoned plans to buy the company which runs British citizenship tests after failing to agree on a compromise with the Competition and Markets Authority. Pearson and LDC, the private equity group, decided to call off a takeover of Learndirect's e-assessments business several days ago. (bit.ly/1ZnY4PA)

Energy giant Total SA has been fined a record 1.125 million pounds ($1.67 million) over a blow-out on a rig three years ago that saw 3,000 tonnes of gas released into the North Sea. (bit.ly/1PkvImz)

The Independent

The Scottish National Party claims the UK government has quietly scrapped a system which spared claimants from the worst hardship at Christmas - something the Department for Work and Pensions denies. (ind.pn/1NBtNro)

