The Times
Chris Sullivan, the banker who misled MPs, takes job at
Santander
Chris Sullivan, the former deputy chief executive of RBS,
was appointed head of Santander UK's corporate and commercial
business last night, nearly a year after he stepped down early
from taxpayer-backed RBS after having been forced to retract
evidence he gave to the Treasury select committee. (thetim.es/1OjaJvd)
Europe's plain truth on tobacco packaging
An adviser to the European Court of Justice has backed rules
to combat smoking by introducing plainer packaging. Juliane
Kokott, the court's advocate-general, said that the 2014 rules
on packaging, which the tobacco industry opposes, raised the
visibility of health warnings and made them more effective. She
said European Union nations were free to tighten the rules on
packaging further, by moving towards plain packs with no logos.
(thetim.es/1OMeTfB)
The Guardian
Duchy Originals forced to buy back shares from Prince
Charles's charitable foundation
Prince Charles's Duchy Originals has been forced to buy back
shares from his charitable foundation to avoid leaving the
charity out of pocket after a change in the rules around Gift
Aid. (bit.ly/1NDl8og)
Panmure Gordon faces full-year loss after corporate slowdown
Panmure Gordon, one of the City's oldest stockbroking and
corporate advisory firms, has warned it faces a full-year loss
after a drop in company deals and transactions. (bit.ly/1NDm242)
The Telegraph
AstraZeneca gout drug wins approval from regulators
AstraZeneca Plc has won approval for a new drug,
Lesinurad, marketed under the brand name Zurampic, from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration to be used in combination with
existing medications to treat the underlying cause of gout. (bit.ly/1MxhY1t)
Sky News
Car Dealer Motorpoint Speeds Towards Float
British car retailer Motorpoint is working with bankers at
Rothschild on a listing that is likely to take place in the
second half of next year. (bit.ly/1Ojb9BO)
Scotland's Minimum Booze Price Plan Falters
The Scottish Government's bid to impose a minimum price for
alcohol could breach EU guidelines, according to the European
Court of Justice. It said the plan to charge 50 pence per unit
of alcohol would be contrary to EU rules if there were other
options, and urged Holyrood to consider alternative tax measures
instead. (bit.ly/1OMe3zl)
The Independent
Facebook suspends The Blackcock Inn pub's profile over
'racist or offensive language'
A pub in the Brecon Beacons has had its Facebook page
suspended for "racist or offensive language", apparently because
of its name. The Blackcock Inn has been the local watering hole
in Llanfihangel Talyllyn for 175 years and its owners said they
have never had a problem with its name until now. (ind.pn/1QXOQGQ)
