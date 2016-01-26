Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Guardian is to slash its costs by £54 million over the
next three years and could start charging for some of its
content after burning through £80 million of cash in only a
year. (thetim.es/1POjwX3)
Ophir Energy has signed a preliminary agreement with
Schlumberger to develop its Fortuna gas project off the coast of
Equatorial Guinea. (thetim.es/1Py8kNN)
The Guardian
American Apparel founder Dov Charney has lost his last-ditch
attempt to wrest back control of the bankrupt retailer he
started in his Tufts University dorm room in 1989. (bit.ly/1SflfJv)
Sainsbury's largest investor, the Qatar Investment
Authority, has indicated that it might be willing to support a
£1bn-plus bid for Home Retail Group at a "modest" increase to
the 130p or so cash and shares offer rejected by the Argos owner
in November. (bit.ly/1TkzsFZ)
The Telegraph
Regulators are considering whether to allow two Iranian
banks in London to resume operations after years of sanctions.
(bit.ly/1JzxJdV)
McDonald's will accelerate the rollout of table service
across its refurbished UK restaurants and expand its trial of
premium burgers in a bid to revamp its image amid intensifying
competition in the fast food space. (bit.ly/1JzAk7t)
Sky News
George Osborne is preparing to end a six-month search for
the new head of the City watchdog this week after ruling out one
of the leading contenders for the job. (bit.ly/1njOwXH)
The head of Opec has laid the blame on smaller oil-producing
countries for the glut in supply swilling through global markets
that has driven down prices. (bit.ly/1ZOKB1G)
The Independent
The oil explorer JKX, which faces an attempt to topple its
management this week, banned two of its biggest shareholders
from voting yesterday after accusing them of providing "false or
materially incorrect" information. (ind.pn/1JzBpwb)
A former Oxford schoolboy dubbed "Jihadi Jack" has dismissed
reports that he is a member of Isis and accused the media of
demonising young Britons who convert to Islam - in messages seen
exclusively by The Independent. (ind.pn/1nkgLpg)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)